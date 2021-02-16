Columbus' mask mandate to end in a week

Right now, there are no plans to revisit it, said Vasicek and Bahr.

Overall, Bahr and Bulkley said they thought the mandate was a success. Bulkley added he strongly encouraged residents to follow the guidelines, including wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding crowds.

“I would do it again, knowing where we were at that time,” Bulkley said. “Where we are right now is why there’s no need to have further discussion at the present time. I guess we will have to see what will evolve in the future, if there was ever a need to revisit it. “

At this point, he noted, the community has done a good job following through with wearing masks.

“We were at a point where there was beginning to be a lot of worry and concern about hospitalizations and capacity,” Bulkley said. “Everything was peaking at the time we were doing this and we had all the holidays coming up… in those same circumstances I would make the same decision.”

Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.

