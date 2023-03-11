Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

Mason Roberts still has a few months to go until he graduates from Scotus Central Catholic, but the 17-year-old is looking forward to jumping starting his future career as a lawyer through the Kearney Law Opportunities Program.

A partnership between the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) and the University of Nebraska College of Law, the Kearney Law Opportunities Program (KLOP) was designed to recruit students from rural Nebraska and prepare them to practice law in rural Nebraska upon graduation from law school.

As a KLOP student, Roberts will receive a full tuition scholarship, one-on-one mentorship and various opportunities for career and professional development.

Notably, Roberts said, KLOP students go on summer trips.

“Just over the past year, they went over to Europe and they studied World War Two laws like the Nuremberg laws,” Roberts said. “They're starting to offer that so I'll get to go over to Europe and study abroad for a couple of weeks. They do trips like that every year.”

As part of the program, upon getting his bachelor’s degree from UNK, Roberts will be guaranteed acceptance into the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Law, provided he meets GPA and Law School Admission Test (LSAT) score requirements.

Roberts, the son of Stacie and Tyler Roberts of Columbus, said he found out he was accepted into the program shortly before Christmas break.

The application process for KLOP had been a lengthy one, he noted. There were about 80 to 90 applicants, which was narrowed down to 20 finalists.

“We went in on interview day, we got interviewed and we took a mock class,” Roberts said. “With our interviews, they narrowed them down to, I think there's like four of us that got that scholarship and I was blessed to be one of them.”

Roberts noted he would like to one day open his own law firm.

“It's been inspired from my aunt who runs her own law firm here in Columbus, and I just think that'd be a cool goal to kind of just strive for,” he said, adding he would like to move to a town the size of Columbus.

“I like the area. I love Nebraska. It's a great place. And with family being around Columbus, it's what I would consider home.”

Roberts said he is thinking of specializing in estate law, noting he job shadowed attorneys in different areas of law.

“There was a spark that I just I liked, that side of the law, and the type of people that he (the attorney) had to work with,” Roberts said. “He worked with a lot of farmers and I come from a family farm, my dad's a farmer. He worked with farmers, helping them settle their estates with their families. Somewhat being connected to the farm, but somewhat getting distant from the farm was just the right place for me.”

Roberts is an active student at Scotus, playing football and basketball and being involved in National Honor Society, mock trial, leadership club and bass fishing club.

He has long been involved in sports and enjoys the competitiveness of it.

“Always just trying to strive to not only better yourself, but as a team to be the best that you can be,” Roberts added.

He takes that competitive attitude into the classroom as well.

“Our saying at Scotus is that you're a student athlete and you have to be a student first,” Roberts said. “Obviously we strive to keep grades not on the backburner, sports are second to academics because that's for rest of your life.”

Mike VunCannon, head basketball coach and substitute teacher at Scotus, said Roberts isn’t afraid to put in the work and is a natural born leader.

“He doesn't have to be the star or the center of attention to lead,” VunCannon said. “As far as the basketball team goes, he led by example.”

VunCannon noted that Roberts put in tremendous work in basketball over the summer and, during the first week of practice, tore a ligament in his knee. When faced with the choice of having surgery immediately – and his basketball season being over before it begins – or playing through the pain, Roberts chose the latter.

“He's a tough-nosed kid and would do anything for his teammates,” VunCannon said. “We went from a 4-19 season last year to a 17-8 season this year, and got one game away from going to the state tournament. To be quite honest with you, it probably doesn't happen without Mason.”

Roberts is someone who people enjoy being around, he added.

“That says a lot about who he is,” VunCannon said. “It doesn't really matter, how old you are, whatever. He just makes people around him feel important.”

Being involved in a variety of activities helps shapes Roberts into a well-rounded person and sets himself up for success in the future.

“I think sports especially they teach you valuable lessons in life and they teach you how to respond to adversity, because you can’t just walk out of the gym after you miss a couple shots in basketball,” Roberts said. “You just have to learn how to respond accordingly.”

Outside of school, Roberts spends a lot of time outdoors. In the spring, he said, he likes fishing while in the summer he enjoys boating and wakeboarding on the lake.

“It's just peaceful and calm,” he said. “And it just gives me a place to relax and unwind a little bit from the busyness of everything.”

Roberts has two younger brothers, who are in sixth and second grades. Being the oldest means it’s his parents’ first time guiding a child through high school and college, he added, and it means he has to be a good role model.

“You have two sets of eyes that are always looking at you and they're always looking up to you,” Roberts said. “You have to always realize that and set a good example for your brothers.”

Roberts’ most memorable experience at Scotus so far has been in basketball. During the regular season, Roberts said, they played Archbishop Bergan. Scotus had been down a number of points with only about two minutes left in the game and managed a comeback.

“In the gym I'd never heard such a loud environment and just so many people being behind a group of athletes,” Roberts said. “It just shows how much people really care at Scotus about everybody and it gave me chills. It was pretty cool.”

At Scotus, he added, everyone is connected through their faith.

“I think that's something that runs deep in everybody in the building,” Roberts said. “There's a sense of belonging that already makes you feel like it’s home, like you're at home at Scotus.”