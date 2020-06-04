Columbus mayor offers message to community after recent protest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Columbus could not have asked for a better outcome to Tuesday night's protest/gathering. From all the “potential” issues that could have arisen, it was so neat to see the ending come together with the picture.

Many thanks to the Columbus Police Department and those agencies that supported you. Thanks to the event organizer, Ashley Rodriguez, for urging a peaceful event. And thanks to our citizens for recognizing the rights of those that wanted to participate in the event.

I do not condone nor do I know of anyone that condones the actions of those police officers in Minneapolis. Their actions were terrible and they should be charged to the fullest extent of the law. But we also cannot allow a few bad apples to taint the good work that the majority of our Police and law enforcement do.

I realize as a country we are not yet though these turbulent times. And there are bound to be more issues occurring. My prayer is that Columbus can be somewhat insulated and if we have voices that want to be heard they can be heard in a similar fashion as we had Tuesday night.