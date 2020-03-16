You are the owner of this article.
Columbus' Meals On Wheels program undergoing changes due to coronavirus threat
Columbus' Meals On Wheels program undergoing changes due to coronavirus threat

Meals on Wheels

Columbus resident Joe Tooley loads food into his vehicle on a July 2018 morning outside Columbus Community Hospital with his wife, Jane, to be delivered to various homes in the community for the hospital's Meals on Wheels program. The program recently announced some changes.

 THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM FILE PHOTO

The Columbus Meals On Wheels program is making some changes in light of concerns over the coronavirus.

Effective Thursday, March 19th, officials are asking all current Meals On Wheels volunteers and drivers to suspend meal delivery services until further notice.

"We will utilize our current employees to deliver meals to our Columbus residents. We are taking this step to reduce the number of visitors coming in and out of the Hospital, in addition to reducing the risk of exposure for some of our current volunteer drivers," said Deb M. Moore, director of nutrition services. "We appreciate all that the volunteers have done day after day for all of our residents for all of these years. It is our hope this will be a very temporary solution and that we are able to transition delivery back to the volunteers in the near future.

"Should you have any questions about this change, please feel free to contact me at 402-562-4461."

 

Managing Editor

Matt Lindberg is an award-winning journalist and graduate of the University of Kansas.

