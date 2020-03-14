Columbus medical professionals want churches to cancel services due to COVID-19 concerns

Local physicians are strongly urging area churches to consider canceling services this weekend and for the immediate future as a precautionary measure to prepare for, prevent, and control the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the area.

Physicians from Columbus Family Practice, Columbus Medical Center, Columbus Children's Healthcare, Columbus Women’s Healthcare, Inpatient Physician Associates – Columbus, Columbus Urgent Care, Columbus Community Hospital, Good Neighbor Community Health Center and East Central District Health Department wrote in a joint statement: “In an overabundance of caution, we are urging all churches in our community to strongly consider suspending services, effective immediately and until further notice, in an effort to get ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic.”

They noted that it is imperative to limit contact among people to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since no specific treatment for COVID 19 virus exists at this time, limiting exposure of vulnerable individuals is prudent and our best advice for the community. “Federal, State, and local public health officials know that it is just a matter of time that this epidemic hits our community,” they wrote.