Columbus' Memorial Day program canceled due to ongoing pandemic

Columbus residents will be able to celebrate Memorial Day this month, just not the way they’ve been accustomed to for years.
The community’s longstanding and annual Memorial Day program put on by the area’s veterans organizations (American Legion Hartman Post 84, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3704, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 and AMVETS Post 10) in conjunction with the City of Columbus, has been scrapped this year.
“We just couldn’t see a way of doing it and keeping the 6-foot radius from each other,” said longtime American Legion member Dave Oppliger, the organization’s second vice commander. “The main thing is safety.”
As part of the festivities, hundreds of residents gather in Frankfort Square (or the American Legion building when the weather doesn’t permit, like last year) to pay respect to those who lost their lives serving the country. Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com. It's meant to remember and honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Although Gov. Pete Ricketts relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions, Oppliger said organizers felt it was in everybody’s best interest to be responsible and not risk a gathering of more than 10 people that the Memorial Day program would undoubtedly result in.
The decision also puts a damper on the tradition of area veterans and members of local Boy Scout troops putting American flags on display throughout town for all to see and enjoy. Oppliger said it takes a couple of hundred people to help get all of those flags up, and with so many Boy Scouts having stepped up to help with it in the past, it was the right call to not move forward with it.
“It’s always such a beautiful sight to see all of those flags, but it’s also a little sad knowing what those flags represent,” Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr said, adding that he’s disappointed plans were canceled but that he understands why.
The holiday is close to Bahr’s heart due to his family’s connections to the military. His father and father-in-law were in the U.S. Navy and Air Force, respectively, for many years. His son spent 22 years in the Army and had six deployments, and his daughter-in-law spent 20 years in the Army and had four deployments. Additionally, his late brother died serving the country as a member of the Army in Vietnam. Bahr said he hopes people find a way to reflect on the holiday’s meaning while also being safe.
“I would encourage everybody to social distance and go to the different services that will be in town,” he said, noting he hopes some churches will still have small and safe ceremonies that day. “I would encourage people to remember what those flags are for and who they’re for.”
All is not completely lost despite the pandemic. Oppliger said volunteers will still put small American flags on the tombstone of every veteran who rests in city cemeteries. The ceremony itself will return next year.
“It will come back,” he assured. “The significance of Memorial Day is to show respect for all those who have served in all the military forces and honor those who have passed away in the last year and those who gave their lives in military service.
“It’s a moving holiday for everybody who had a loved one in the service and all the present veterans who are still alive and their families and all those still serving in the military.”
