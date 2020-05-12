Columbus' Memorial Day program canceled due to ongoing pandemic

The decision also puts a damper on the tradition of area veterans and members of local Boy Scout troops putting American flags on display throughout town for all to see and enjoy. Oppliger said it takes a couple of hundred people to help get all of those flags up, and with so many Boy Scouts having stepped up to help with it in the past, it was the right call to not move forward with it.

“It’s always such a beautiful sight to see all of those flags, but it’s also a little sad knowing what those flags represent,” Columbus City Council President Charlie Bahr said, adding that he’s disappointed plans were canceled but that he understands why.

The holiday is close to Bahr’s heart due to his family’s connections to the military. His father and father-in-law were in the U.S. Navy and Air Force, respectively, for many years. His son spent 22 years in the Army and had six deployments, and his daughter-in-law spent 20 years in the Army and had four deployments. Additionally, his late brother died serving the country as a member of the Army in Vietnam. Bahr said he hopes people find a way to reflect on the holiday’s meaning while also being safe.