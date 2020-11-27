Columbus mental health gap not unique

There are no in-patient psychiatric beds in Columbus, so people who need intensive treatment are often sent elsewhere in the state.

"If we were to have maybe a suicidal ideation patient, they can triage them in our hospital. But sometimes we're referring them to Bryan in Lincoln, sometimes we're referring them on to Omaha. … Sometimes to Norfolk," Klug said.

Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) Vice President of Physician Relations/Business Development Amy Blaser said the hospital has identified a need for additional psychiatric services.

The Columbus Psychiatry Clinic was created to help meet outpatient needs. Blaser said the clinic has a psychiatrist and two licensed independent mental health practitioners.​

The clinic draws from a service area of approximately 40,000. From January through October, it served over 1,700 patients.

Blaser said CCH has implemented telehealth technology to address gaps in its ability to treat mental health in the hospital setting.

CCH has plans to continue adding services, too, as the hospital grows.