The classic film, “The Lion King,” can conjure images of adorable animals and scary villains but Columbus Middle School’s (CMS) production of the tale will offer much more to audience members, according to Director Celeste Ditter.

“The Lion King Jr.” opens today, March 31, at 7 p.m. and will be presented again on Saturday, April 1 at the same time, both at the CMS Nantkes Performing Arts Center, 2200 26th St. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students.

In the animated Disney movie, young lion Simba and his father Mufasa are lured into a stampede of wildebeests by Scar, Mufasa’s brother who wants his brother's throne. Mufasa is killed, and the film follows Simba's journey of growing up and eventual return to his homeland where he challenges Scar for the throne.

“The moral themes weaved into the show tackle some of the most challenging issues we all face,” Ditter said. “The characters have to discover, true joy, true despair, losing themselves in this world, and then feeling restored. The restoration of a soul is quite a wonderful thing to teach to the students. We hope to teach it to the audience!”

In the summer, Ditter noted, the school’s team of play directors – consisting of herself, Lindsey Rosno and Amy Moore – study “junior versions” of Broadway musicals and select one for the kids to perform. They had read through several this past summer and kept coming back to “The Lion King Jr.” Choreographer Kassie Neujahr was on board with the choice.

“The excitement of the show we couldn’t ignore, especially coming off the high of doing ‘Moana’ last year,” Ditter said. “We decided as a team that we were ready for this monumental challenge.”

Rosno added this year’s production has many moving pieces.

“We have wigs this year, we have costumes this year. We have moving props that roll, we have special light equipment, just more things than we've tried before,” Rosno said. “So we're getting a lot put together.”

During play rehearsals on March 28, Rosno said the kids were holding a matinee for area elementary schools the following day.

“Our actors get to experience their first time of having an audience and then we get to show it to a group of kids too,” Rosno said. “They kind of learn when they need to pause for laughter, when they need to hold for applause. It's a great opportunity for them.”

Seventh grader Israel Kibalya, 13, plays Scar, who does quite a bit of manipulating and sneaking around to accomplish his plans.

“He's schemer,” Kibalya said. “He's not a very good person. And he does a lot of bad things to do what he feels like he wants to.”

Kibalya called the play fun, but also full of heartbreak. He added he thinks there’s a good lesson in the production.

“To be who you are, instead of running away from your past,” Kibalya said.

Reese Carlson, 14, an eighth grader, agreed.

“Scheming and lying and killing to get your way doesn't always work out,” Carlson said.

Carlson is playing Timon, a meerkat who Simba befriends along with warthog Pumbaa.

“(He’s) sort of like Simba’s adoptive father, in a way. He also just adds a lot of comedy to the story. He's just laid back the whole time,” Carlson said.

“Timon is like my favorite character in the actual movie. So it's just awesome to be able to actually play him.”

Auditions were held before Christmas break, with the kids knowing their roles before the time off so they could begin practicing.

Rehearsals, Ditter said, are often the best part of her day, and not just because it’s smooth sailing.

“Every single day we walked out of there feeling like we gave our very best and tackled another piece of the show,” Ditter said. “The kids are so awesome. It’s the joy of my day to spend time with them and coach them.”

Ditter added she hopes the audience can feel a genuine connection with the show, the goal being to give a believable story that may bring joy to attendees.

Rosno said she encourages the community to come see “The Lion King Jr.”

“They will be blown away with the talent that these young kids have put together,” Rosno said. “They have worked so hard, and each one of them is a shining star that just will light up everybody's lives if they come and join us.”