Columbus museums undergo projects

Columbus museums are undergoing, or starting to pursue, improvements to help bring more people into the area and better serve the community.

PLATTE COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM

The Platte County Historical Society recently launched a study on the possibility of a new location, according to board member Dennis Hirschbrunner. BVH Architecture, the same firm that’s involved with the Columbus Community Building in the downtown, has been hired and is completing a study. The firm has also hired consultants, Hirschbrunner added, that will be doing tasks similar to museum curators.

“They came in and spent a couple of days going through our artifacts and exhibits and kind of assessing what we have and how much we have. What we need to do exhibit and how to exhibit it,” Hirschbrunner said. “That helps us with the determining the size of the building that we need and the land size, how many acres we're going to need.”

The study, which will include potential new sites for the museum, should be completed in August or September, he added.

“We're landlocked, we're out of space and it's not the best location,” said Hirschbrunner.

Although Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she hasn’t heard much news regarding the potential new building, a new location would allow the museum to “better utilize space and create a location which is accessible, more visible and also have continuity (a single building versus two),” as well as allow for bringing artifacts into the 21st century.

The historical society has other plans in the works including creating a new website that will feature expanded capabilities for such things as memberships and donations.

“We're working with the visitor’s bureau and Rotary on a historic building walking tour. We have all the data, we have the pictures of the old buildings,” Hirschbrunner said.

The goal, he said, is to bring people into the community. A new and improved facility will hopefully draw in more visitors, whether from outside Platte County, around the country or internationally, he said.

“Working with the visitor's bureau … we want to be one of the top five venues for tourism,” he added.

Also, he noted, the organization will be hosting the Nebraska State Museum Association’s annual meeting in 2023.

“It was held at Holdrege the first of April this year and so next year, we're going to host it here, which the historical society hasn't done before,” Hirschbrunner said. “It'll bring people from all over the state. The other thing it does is it provides us the opportunity to interact with other museums around the state and what they're doing, and kind of build relationships. So you can help each other.”

FIRETRUCK MUSEUM

In another part of town, the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum continues its remodel.

Located in the former Nielsen automotive dealership, 2304 13th St., the museum houses a variety of antique fire trucks and other fire apparatus. Within the past few years, the building has been painted, and received new doors, windows and a new sidewalk on the east side. Recently, two fire hydrants were placed in front of the building and an awning over the door.

The firetruck museum is the brainchild of Hirschbrunner. The Columbus man said with the first phase – the outside building renovation – complete, work has started on the next step.

“We were fortunate enough to get a second grant from the Visitor's Bureau to do the inside and we're underway,” he added.

According to Hirschbrunner, crews are sanding, staining and varnishing the inside of the windows and a new public restroom will be installed. Work will be done on the walls and floor, as well as the lighting. An architect is working on designing the interior of the building, he added. The firetrucks will also be rearranged.

“You're going to be able to move through the display area easier and get to see all the trucks we have,” Hirschbrunner said.

The facility is getting another firetruck from Shelby, which will bring the number of firetrucks up to 10. There may be an additional one coming, he added.

He’s also been in talks with officials from the Columbus Area Children’s Museum – which will be housed in the nearby community building – about kids coming to tour the firetrucks and taking them through a fire safety plan.

McNeil said that anytime more attractions can be provided for visitors and locals to enjoy, it enhances the offerings for athletic events and conventions and conferences.

“I believe ‘if we build it, they will come’ will be evident,” McNeil said. “I am also excited at the possibility of hosting events at the firetruck museum such as birthday parties and gatherings. Between this facility and the renovation taking place behind it with the old Steffy Garage, the downtown area at the end of 13th and 14th streets is really coming together to provide an environment for development and cohesiveness.”

Word has already started spreading about the firetruck museum. Hirschbrunner noted the inquiries he’s received.

“What's really interesting is that all of a sudden I've had a really uptick in people calling to schedule a tour,” he said, adding that they’re not open to the public right now but they eventually will be.

“We just keep plugging away at it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

