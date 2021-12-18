Columbus Music in heart of the downtown

Nestled in the heart of the downtown, Columbus Music is one of several businesses along 13th Street contributing to the area’s growth.

The building itself, 2514 13th St., has seen a lot of change over the years. Previously, the offices of doctors, lawyers and dentists have been housed there and 100 years ago it had been a theater, said Columbus Music owners Mike and Jan Moser.

These days, the building serves as a location for a full-fledged music store. The business rents and sells band instruments – including guitars, keyboards, pianos, drums, ukuleles and harmonicas – and accompanying equipment such as amps, PA systems, sheet music, etc. The store also offers instrument repair services.

The second floor contains a studio space that music teachers have used, and for anyone wanting to learn to play an instrument, the business has a list of instructors that people can contact to set up lessons.

The Mosers purchased Columbus Music from the business’ original owners in 1977. Originally located on 13th Street, the store had been located at 30 Center Mall – 3100 23rd St. – for about six years before being moved back to downtown Columbus.

“We moved here in ‘83 when the building came up for sale,” Mike said. “We just thought it was a great location and we wanted to own our own space.”

Both the store’s and the building’s respective histories can still be seen today, whether it’s in some of the original counters or the balcony. The Mosers extended the balcony about 16 feet and removed the previous suspended ceiling; the store’s main counter at the front was made in 1946 and is still utilized.

Before purchasing Columbus Music, Mike had been working at Tempo selling appliances while Jan had been an administrative assistant for the City of Columbus. Owning your own business has its perks, they noted.

“Every day is different,” Mike said. “A lot of interesting things come up, problems to solve, things people want to try to learn how to play so we just try to help how we can.”

Mike and Jan play instruments themselves; Mike can strum a guitar while Jan knows her way around a keyboard – piano and organ. Mike noted that one doesn’t need to be a talented musician to enjoy making music.

“I think everybody can learn enough to have fun,” he said. “Not everybody's going to play like Andres Segovia or Itzhak Perlman. But if you enjoy it, and you can tell what song you're trying to play, if it sounds somewhat like it you might have fun doing it.”

That’s been especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus Music saw quite the number of sales throughout the pandemic.

“When people weren't out in public as much, well a lot of them decided to try and play musical instruments,” Mike said. “So we've sold a lot instruments to people who are taking on a new hobby.”

Mike is a state senator who represents district 22, which covers Platte County. There are some employees that will help out at the store while Mike is in the legislature, but generally he doesn’t need to be in Lincoln every day when the legislature is in session, he added.

“We can see him on TV. And then we can know when we can text him or call him with a question, which we do a lot,” Jan said, laughing.

Mike noted the joy he gets from owning Columbus Music.

“I don't dread going to work every day,” he said. “It's always something different and always have problems to solve and nobody to tell you what to do, except you have to satisfy your customers. We can fix the problems we find however, we want to the work out the problem and so it's very satisfying.”

Also, Jan added, their business has a good location in a developing downtown.

“I think 13th Street has really been nice as it has been for ages,” Jan said. “There's 12 storefronts just on our side of the street on this block. And they're all filled. So that's good.

“Columbus downtown is doing well … it's a good fit for independent businesses.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

