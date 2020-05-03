Columbus' National Day Of Prayer moving forward

The human cross is just one aspect of the gathering, though. Praise choir music will play from 6-6:30 p.m. Then, from 6:30-7 p.m., Ritter will be playing audio recordings of prayers from pastors of various local churches over a sound system for all to hear. Any pastors who would like to make a two-minute prayer recording to be played are asked to email Ritter at fritterchoirguy@gmail.com by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Moni Albracht, of Columbus, is the praise choir’s treasurer and National Day of Prayer coordinator. She said organizers are encouraging people of all ages and faiths to come out and participate, noting they would love to see people line the sidewalks as far East as Hy-Vee and as far West as Bomgaars. People are also encouraged to bring homemade signs and American flags to wave as they stand.

“I think it’s going to work out great. We just have to make sure everyone is going to abide by the rules East-Central came out with it,” Albracht said. “We want to show the community we’re all in this together and pray together.”

The committee is made up of dozens of volunteers from churches all over the Columbus area. Ritter, a former longtime Columbus High School choir director, said he wants faith to be a source of comfort for people.