Columbus' National Day Of Prayer moving forward

Some Columbus area residents are hoping they’ll get the help of the community to safely form a massive human cross and unite them in faith May 7th as part of the National Day of Prayer.
The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked "to turn to God in prayer and meditation.” The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
Columbus has hosted a community-wide National Day of Prayer event for nearly two decades in venues such as Pawnee Park and Frankfort Square. This year, organizers had planned for the Columbus Area Praise Choir, along with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and the Sing Around Columbus elementary choir, to perform May 7th at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center.
Although those plans were axed, the local National Day of Prayer Committee has been working steadily the last few weeks to salvage the special day. Committee Chairman Fred Ritter said that after getting approval from the East-Central District Health Department and local law enforcement, they’re proceeding with new plans set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. Organizers are asking people to gather along the sidewalks at the main intersection near Pizza Ranch to form a massive human cross.
“We’ll be doing it by following the 6-foot distancing and asking people to wear masks while we form this human prayer chain,” Ritter explained, noting Pizza Ranch, Word Of Life Community Church and 1C Church gave them permission for people to use their parking lots. “We won’t be physically connected, but we want to gather along the highways.”
The human cross is just one aspect of the gathering, though. Praise choir music will play from 6-6:30 p.m. Then, from 6:30-7 p.m., Ritter will be playing audio recordings of prayers from pastors of various local churches over a sound system for all to hear. Any pastors who would like to make a two-minute prayer recording to be played are asked to email Ritter at fritterchoirguy@gmail.com by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Moni Albracht, of Columbus, is the praise choir’s treasurer and National Day of Prayer coordinator. She said organizers are encouraging people of all ages and faiths to come out and participate, noting they would love to see people line the sidewalks as far East as Hy-Vee and as far West as Bomgaars. People are also encouraged to bring homemade signs and American flags to wave as they stand.
“I think it’s going to work out great. We just have to make sure everyone is going to abide by the rules East-Central came out with it,” Albracht said. “We want to show the community we’re all in this together and pray together.”
The committee is made up of dozens of volunteers from churches all over the Columbus area. Ritter, a former longtime Columbus High School choir director, said he wants faith to be a source of comfort for people.
“This is an important time for us not only to gather and pray to God, but also to gather together in unity along the highways, supporting each other and doing this as a community. It’s a way we can show support for those who are medical professionals and first responders,” Ritter said. “It will be cool to come together as Americans, Christians, and people of all faiths, praying to God for his mercy to help us get through these times.”
Ritter said the committee will provide updates about the planned event as it gets closer on Facebook in case something changes with the guidelines approved by the East-Central District Health Department. Safety is very important, Ritter emphasized.
“It has been a blessing that the East-Central District Health Department has allowed us to gather along the highway,” Ritter said. “Please make sure we’re keeping with the 6-foot social distancing and we’re wearing our masks.”
The music and the prayers will be played for all to hear on KTLX 91.3 FM regardless of the event’s status in relation to COVID-19 or the weather that day.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
