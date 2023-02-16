Columbus native Lindsey Larsen’s oldest daughter suffered a massive stroke as a newborn, resulting in medical conditions and disabilities. Twelve years later, Larsen has penned a children’s novel to help teach children and caregivers about kids who live with disabilities.

Lindsey Ward and her husband Harold “Matt” Larsen graduated from Columbus High School in 2002 before attending Creighton University and getting married.

Larsen was an occupational therapist whose life quickly changed from being a health care practitioner to being the parent of a patient, and she homeschools her two children. Her husband is in the military and the family has relocated quite a bit due to his job.

Larsen’s oldest daughter, Madelyn, is now 12. No matter where they lived, Larsen said she kept observing the same thing when others interacted with Madelyn.

“Watching her grow up, I just continued to notice everywhere we lived there was just a lot of hesitation from people about how to engage with her, how to interact with her,” said Larsen, who now resides in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“As a parent, if I was there, and I could educate other children about Madelyn, be it why she wears her earmuffs or why she's doing a certain behavior. The kids were so willing to accept and move on and find ways to engage with her and play with her.”

Larsen said she eventually made it her mission to help someone understand interacting with a child with a disability.

“I would tell my girls ‘who were going to go educate today?’ when we go into the world, because every time we took an opportunity to educate someone about Madeline's disabilities, it was amazing to see how it would just click, especially in the children,” Larsen added.

Larsen wanted to write a book to help educate others, especially parents and caregivers, that it’s OK for children to ask questions about differences – including disabilities and kids who may be neurodivergent, which is a term that describes people whose mental functions vary from what’s considered “typical.”

Her book, “Meeting Exceptional Friends,” was released in December.

In the book, Larsen noted, a group of children are interacting on a playground and some of them are neurodivergent or have disabilities. The kids ask questions about their new friends and proceed to play with each other.

“It's actually a very simple book, but something that I have yet to find as we've been scouring the libraries and looking for books, so it’s something I felt like needed to be out there,” Larsen said.

Although it’s natural for children to ask questions, there can be hesitation when those questions are related to a medical condition or disability.

“As you get older you start to notice there are differences that are disabilities, you notice differences that are people's appearance – that kind of thing. But those questions are all very natural for children,” Larsen said. “Once they understand, they can move on and it makes sense to them and especially regarding disabilities they can learn to include their peers in play and activities.”

Larsen’s close friend, Lori Mitchell, said she was excited upon learning of Larsen’s plans to write a book.

Mitchell and Larsen met in March 2019 in Williamsburg, Virginia, when taking their children to the same playground. Mitchell still resides there and had worked as an educator/interventionist for 15 years, though she now owns a digital marketing company where she works with women entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“I think so often what we share with our children really can make a bigger impact in the way that they interact with the world and interact with other humans,” Mitchell said. “I just wanted to help her in any way I could and keep her motivated to keep going.”

Often people have good intentions, Mitchell added, but aren’t quite sure how to go about it.

“Those conversations are really difficult to have I think with children in the sense that you want to encourage children to do the right thing, but you aren't really sure what that looks like,” Mitchell said. “The book is not only for kids, it's really for helping adults pass on that positive message and teach their children how to do the thing that they want them to do.”

Larsen’s book, Mitchell said, provides positive answers while also giving parents a guide.

“We all just want a happier, brighter, positive world for kids and their future,” Mitchell said. “It's easy to get sucked into negativity and this is just like this bright, shining light in the midst of all of it.”

At the same time, Larsen said, she hopes the book helps answer some of the questions kids will have before meeting a child who is different.

“Sometimes a child with a disability doesn't necessarily want to get asked the same question a million times,” Larsen said. “This book, I'm hoping if children read it ahead of time, they might remember the book and think, ‘Oh, yes, I learned about this type of a difference.’ Maybe those children also won't be bombarded with as many questions about their differences, because the children will have already learned about them.”

The response to her book has been positive so far. The target audience is kindergarten/first grade, but it would be appropriate for older kids as well, she added.

“It's not about one specific disability; it's just all-inclusive of this type of difference that is normal,” Larsen said. “In fact, one in four adults has a disability of some sort. So it's something that we all need to learn about and it's not something we should be uncomfortable about.”

Becoming a writer isn’t something that Larsen originally set out to do, as she’s always wanted to be an educator.

“Just my desire to get this information out into the world led me to just thinking that this might be the best way,” Larsen said. “I truly hope people are still sitting down at night (reading to kids). Of course, we want to have our favorite books … that we still read with our kids, but throwing in these educational topics here and there can bring about really great conversations.”

“Meeting Exceptional Friends” by Lindsey Larsen can be ordered at Columbus’ local bookstore, Terrace Books (which can be reached at 402-606-4877), or purchased online through Amazon or Barnes & Noble.