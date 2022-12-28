Columbus native Molly Andreasen follows path to veterinary school

Columbus native Molly Andreasen can remember the moment she knew she wanted to be a small animal veterinarian.

She was in South Africa working with the nonprofit organization For Elephants when her group was at a lookout, observing the different animals coming past the camp. Andreasen recalled the others in her group were watching a herd of elephants at a watering hole, but her attention was on something else.

“There was a camp dog there… I was playing with this dog … and I was checking him out. Then all sudden, I looked up and our whole group was gone because they followed this herd of elephants. I was like, ‘Holy crap, I don't know where I am, I’m in Africa?’” said Andreasen, who is a 2019 Columbus High School graduate. “That's what made me realize I definitely want to work with small animals.”

Andreasen’s passion for animals was sparked at an early age when she began volunteering at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus. Andreasen, now 21, estimated she was probably as young as 5 or 6 years old.

“My grandma told me that there was an animal shelter in Columbus so we stopped down there. And I kind of just fell in love with it,” Andreasen said.

She started going to the shelter a couple of times a month with her parents, Ken and Angie Andreasen, to walk dogs. Andreasen would frequently visit the shelter’s website to see what animals were there; she still has the Paws and Claws website address memorized to this day.

Deb Potter, executive director of the Platte Valley Humane Society which does business as Paws and Claws, said one of the first activities Andreasen took part in was dressing up as an elf for the shelter’s yearly Santa photos fundraiser.

“I have this cute picture of her with her little elf costume and she had glasses and freckles on her face,” Potter said. “I showed her mom and dad that the last time I saw them and we all got kind of a chuckle out of it.”

Andreasen remained active, Potter added, and eventually became an employee.

“Once I got to high school, I used my job shadowing class to job shadow Jan (Berry), who used to be the manager there,” Andreasen said. “I would just kind of just follow her around, see what she did to run the shelter.”

Throughout college, Andreasen could still be seen at the shelter on her breaks from school, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic hit and she was sent back home.

Andreasen will be graduating from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in the spring with a degree in biology, after which she’ll soon start a new chapter in her life – veterinary school.

Andreasen found out recently that she was accepted into Nebraska’s Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine, which is a partnership between the University of Nebraska and Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine. Students in the program attend the first two years at Nebraska before transferring to Iowa State University for the remaining two years, while still paying in-state tuition.

Andreasen had originally been an environmental science major but said she decided it wasn’t for her after completing her first semester. During COVID, she shadowed two local veterinarians.

“I chatted with them for a while and I realized that I loved it and I thought I might as well go for it,” she said.

Andreasen is currently employed as a vet assistant at a small animal clinic in Omaha. She said she enjoys coming back to Paws and Claws in Columbus to help animals who haven’t yet found their forever homes.

“That’s why I like to come back, just to remember kind of where I started from, that that's what gave me kind of that spark to start,” she said.

Andreasen’s contribution to animals doesn’t stop there. She’s involved with Street Dog Coalition, which provides free veterinary care to homeless and low-income individuals in Omaha.

Everything from vaccines to food and spay and neuter vouchers is offered, she added.

The contrast between the animal clinic she’s employed at, which serves a wealthy clientele, and the coalition’s clinics are stark. The free clinics are more chaotic, something she said she enjoys.

“I’m pretty much just there to organize all the chaos, but I love it. It's crazy how thankful these people are for everything we can do for them, just knowing that their pets are all they have,” Andreasen said, adding some of the clients just come by to have somebody to talk to. “At that point it's just cool just knowing that we can give them that sense of community that they need.”

Andreasen’s recent trip to South Africa had initially been set through UNO but got canceled due to COVID. Andreasen reached out to the nonprofit’s leader, Kari Morfeld, as her family knew Morfeld’s family. Andreasen received permission to attend the trip.

For Elephants focuses on the survival of African elephants through research, conservation and education. Andreasen said she assisted with research; they would go out into the field and collect fecal samples.

The two weeks there was an amazing experience, Andreasen said, and one that made her realize she wants to care for small animals.

“My goal was always to get into vet school so now that I'm in, it's kind of like, ‘oh, gosh, what I do now?’” Andreasen said. “Ultimate goal, I want to look at a small animal practice with companion animals like dogs, cats, exotics.”

Performing operations and handling needles is something she once thought she would never be able to do, she added. However, her work at the small animal clinic has gotten her used to that.

“I can pull blood from animals, I can get vaccines and (deal with) needles all day long. It doesn’t bother me at all,” Andreasen said. “If you would ask me this like three years ago, I probably could never do that. I could never imagine myself doing that.”

It’s also taught her that she will have to face hard moments as a veterinarian. She said the first euthanasia she assisted with was on a days-old puppy who had brain defects.

“There are those hard moments but there's also really cool moments,” Andreasen said. “At our clinic we do acupuncture, which is something that I never had been familiar with at all. …There's a dog that I was helping with for a while, it couldn't walk, and then about a month later it came in and it was walking just fine. I think it's just kind of those moments that definitely keep me going and just seeing all the animals that we do help with compared to the ones that we lose.”

For Potter, seeing Andreasen develop from a grade school child to the adult she is now has been exciting.

“She's going to be a kind and caring and compassionate vet because she relates not only to animals, but to people of all ages,” Potter said. “She's great with kids, and she's great with adults and older people.”

There are multiple ways youth can help out at Paws and Claws, though they must be accompanied by an adult, Potter added.

“I would love to see more of our youth, if they really have an interest and in desire to possibly work with animals in their future, Paws and Claws would be a great place to work on some of that with their animal skills and their people skills,” Potter said.

Andreasen is outgoing, a go-getter and a well-rounded person who serves as a good spokesman, Potter added.

“I'm happy, and I know our board and our staff, they're happy to see someone pursue a dream like this and follow through on everything,” Potter said. “As far as I'm concerned, for her, the sky's the limit. I personally am very proud of her, and I know our organization is proud of her as well.”