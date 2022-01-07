Columbus native prepares to be crowned Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022

Although she was awarded Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 last summer, Columbus’ own Bailey Lehr said she’s excitedly anticipating formally taking over the role during a coronation this weekend.

“It’s super exciting especially because … it’s my turn to get crowned,” Bailey said. “It’s going to be my year. So it feels very real.”

The event – which will also be a fundraiser – will start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, at Bailey’s father’s shop at 3212 S. Ninth St. Bailey said the name of the building is affectionately called the Lehr Event Center by her mother, Joan. The coronation will be open to the public and cost $30 a ticket to enter. There will be a live and silent auction, a meal and live music.

Bailey, 21, said the funds will go toward her duties as Miss Rodeo Nebraska, being an ambassador for rodeo and agriculture.

“I travel around promoting and educating people,” Bailey said. “I do fun things such as partner up (with various) rodeos (including those for) special needs kids and school visits.”

The coronation funds will help with travel, meal and hotel costs, she added.

During the coronation, the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2021 winner Joeli Walrath will crown Bailey to signal the start of her duties for this upcoming year.

Back in June, Bailey was awarded Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 at the 65th annual Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant in North Platte. Bailey and her sister, Brooke, 17, made history that day as the younger Lehr also won the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2021, becoming the first sisters ever to capture titles at the pageant. It was the first time in Miss Rodeo Nebraska Pageant’s history that sisters won the titles and won it in the same year.

“I’m extremely proud of my daughters, especially Bailey Lehr as she represents Nebraska,” said Joan, Brooke and Bailey's mother. “We’ve been involved with agriculture, rodeo and horses forever so for her to be able to win the title to represent the state is more than we could have dreamed of.”

As previously reported by The Columbus Telegram, Bailey won in the categories of horsemanship, personality, photogenic and appearance. Meanwhile, Brooke came away with top honors in speech, photogenic, appearance, personality and congeniality and won the horsemanship award.

The coronation for Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska takes place before the Miss Rodeo Nebraska, which meant Bailey saw Brooke get the title before she received hers. Brooke has begun in her capacity as Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska as the end of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in June indicated the start of her reign.

Meanwhile, Bailey – who graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School - is currently studying agricultural business at Chadron State College. She recently graduated from Central Community College-Columbus back in May.

As of right now, Bailey said she’s looking forward to the coronation as it will fall on a day where will it warmer compared to the last previous days.

“Saturday is going to look good. It looks like it’ll be the warmest day,” she said, with a laugh.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

