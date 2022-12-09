Columbus nonprofits awarded grants

Three Columbus nonprofits are receiving an early Christmas gift this year in the form of grants awarded from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation.

Established in 1958, the foundation funds annual grants to nonprofit human services organizations in Lancaster and Platte counties. For the fall 2022 grant cycle, a total of $90,000 has been donated to organizations in Columbus.

The Columbus Rescue Mission has been awarded $25,000, and the group’s executive director, Nathan Joslin, said they are overjoyed to receive the funding. They had also received $10,000 from the foundation in 2020.

The rescue mission – which provides food, shelter and guidance to the homeless – has been in the process of moving from its current location, 1471 25th Ave., to a bigger building at 1112 15th St.

As previously reported by the Telegram, the new shelter will have a men’s wing, a wing for women and families and transitional apartments.

“It's (the funds) going to go towards our new kitchen at the new building over at the former Morys Haven nursing home, so it's going to go a long ways towards helping us provide a great kitchen over there,” Joslin said.

Joslin added work is continuing every day at the new location.

“There's certainly still a lot to be done, but our goal is to be operating out of there by May,” Joslin said.

Centro Hispano is receiving $30,000. This is the first time the nonprofit – which provides services, programming and advocacy for immigrant families, learners and entrepreneurs – has received the grant.

“Any opportunity we get to help diversify our funding to help with our operating dollars to continue to serve vulnerable and underserved populations in Platte County; we're more than excited to see the opportunities that exist,” said Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez.

The funds will go towards Centro Hispano’s operating expenses, Perez said, but specifically its family relief programming. This programming provides immigrant families with resources and/or monetary assistance in such areas as medical, daily living, employment, housing, public and mental services.

“We're just very fortunate to have amazing organizations, (who offer things) like this grant opportunity from the Presbyterian to allow us to do our work,” Perez said. “We're grateful whenever organizations like this exist, and they (are) collaborating and contributing to Platte County.”

Finally, the Center for Survivors has been awarded $35,000. The center provides support and advocacy for the victims of domestic violence and abuse, as well as community outreach and intervention to help create a safe environment for individuals and families.

“The Center for Survivors received funding from the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation during their 2020-2021 grant cycle,” said Lia Grant, the center’s executive director. “Organizations who are awarded a grant must skip a year before reapplying for another grant, therefore, we were not eligible to apply during 2021-2022. We were very happy to be eligible once again and completed the formal application process.”

The funds will be used to support all services and programming offered by the center, Grant added.

“We are beyond grateful for these funds; they are literally a godsend!” Grant said. “These funds offer flexibility that other sources can’t.”

In fall 2021, the Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation awarded the following grants locally: $10,000 to the Columbus Area United Way for a public service announcement project to promote mental health awareness and resources; $35,000 to the Columbus Community Center (now the Columbus Senior Center) to fund an accessible entrance; and $35,000 to the Platte County Food Pantry to purchase a van for food distribution.