Columbus nurse retires after 48 years

The 67-year-old is director of the acute care unit, a position she grew into professionally after starting as a licensed practical nurse.

She became interested in nursing when she was about 10 years old and living in Leigh. Her aunt, whom she idolized, became a nurse so she made up her mind to do the same. As a young adult, Loseke enrolled at Central Community College-Columbus, then known as Platte Community College, to become an LPN.

“I was very naïve when I started,” she said. “I don’t think I stepped foot in a hospital aside from seeing my newborn siblings until I was in LPN school.”

Loseke started working at Behlen, which later merged with St. Mary and was renamed Columbus Community Hospital. After eight years as an LPN, she went back to school at Methodist Hospital in Omaha to become a registered nurse. Later, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University, also in Omaha.

She had worked for CCH nearly 30 years when she became the ACU director. In that role, she oversees the ACU, intensive care unit and infusion. She often works 10 hours a day, starting at 5 or 6 a.m.

“When people ask me what I’m going to do when I retire, I say I will sleep past 4 in the morning,” Loseke said with a laugh.