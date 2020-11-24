Columbus officials warn against surprise pets

As an alternative, Paws and Claws will have gift certificates that can be used when the individual is ready to pick out a cat or dog on their own.

Previously the shelter would hold special promotions during the holidays, Potter noted, such as having Santa deliver a new cat or dog to a family or fostering animals outside of holidays. This year, those types of promotions may not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those that are ready for a new pet are encouraged to take advantage of the deal Paws and Claws has going on due to the approximate 35 to 40 cats and kittens they have.

“If people donate some items to us -- like litter, cat food, they can call us and ask staff – then the cat is free except for the spay/neuter deposit. If they get the cat fixed, then we’ll return that to them,” Potter said.

Due to COVID, the shelter’s doors are locked and those wanting to visit must call ahead for an appointment.

Paws and Claws doesn’t typically see adopted animals coming back to the shelter after the holidays, which Potter attributes to a thorough application process.