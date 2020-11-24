Columbus officials warn against surprise pets

With the holidays around the corner, Columbus Animal Control Officer Michelle Oppliger is reminding residents about the importance of researching before purchasing an animal as a gift.
Oppliger said that in the year she’s been with the Columbus Police Department, there were only a few animals that were surrendered after the holidays.
But, she said that sometimes people purchase a pet without taking into consideration the amount of time, energy and care the animal requires.
“Just remember, it’s a puppy now but, depending on the breed, it can get really big,” Oppliger said. “They don’t realize what they’ve gotten themselves into.”
Certain breeds, especially Huskies, have a lot of energy and need an active lifestyle, she noted.
“Make sure you do your research,” Oppliger said.
Those who do end up getting a pet will most likely require licensing or permits.
Oppliger said that domestic pets, meaning cats and dogs, will need licensing. It costs $13 if the animal is fixed and $25 if the pet is not. This can be done at the Columbus Police Department, veterinarians in Columbus (though they might require a surcharge for providing the service) or the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Licensing renewal is always done in the middle of December.
Oppliger said the Columbus Police Department is now promoting a lifetime license in which the licensing would be good for the rest of the animal’s remaining life. The animal must be fixed, rabies vaccinated and microchipped. Dogs and cats aged six months to 5 years cost $100 and animals 6 years or older cost $50 for this one payment service.
“You just have to keep providing rabies vaccinations,” Oppliger said.
Exotic pets, such as snakes, spiders such as tarantulas and lizards and other reptiles, will oftentimes require a permit. This process requires an application, signatures from neighbors residing within a 300-foot radius of the applicant and a meeting with City officials.
There are only six exotic pet permits in Columbus, she said, and those permits renew a year after the initial permit is granted.
Anyone with questions regarding pet licensing and permits can contact Oppliger from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 402-564-3201.
The Paws and Claws Adoption Center, 2124 13th St. in Columbus, is experiencing a volume of cats and kittens at the shelter but does not recommend giving pets as a surprise gift.
“We totally advise against giving a pet as a gift unless it’s parents perhaps getting it for a child,” Paws and Claws Director Deb Potter said. “Otherwise, we don’t encourage surprise animals for people because it’s not necessarily something they want. They’d normally want to pick out a pet themselves.”
As an alternative, Paws and Claws will have gift certificates that can be used when the individual is ready to pick out a cat or dog on their own.
Previously the shelter would hold special promotions during the holidays, Potter noted, such as having Santa deliver a new cat or dog to a family or fostering animals outside of holidays. This year, those types of promotions may not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those that are ready for a new pet are encouraged to take advantage of the deal Paws and Claws has going on due to the approximate 35 to 40 cats and kittens they have.
“If people donate some items to us -- like litter, cat food, they can call us and ask staff – then the cat is free except for the spay/neuter deposit. If they get the cat fixed, then we’ll return that to them,” Potter said.
Due to COVID, the shelter’s doors are locked and those wanting to visit must call ahead for an appointment.
Paws and Claws doesn’t typically see adopted animals coming back to the shelter after the holidays, which Potter attributes to a thorough application process.
“The one thing we were concerned about with all the people being home during COVID was the people who had adopted animals, we were afraid of maybe some of those animals coming back when they went back to work, but we haven’t really seen that either,” Potter said.
“With our adoption process … we’ve seemed to take a little bit longer time to talk to the people and talk to their vets, go through their applications and try to make sure we’re getting a good match so that, hopefully, the animals don’t get returned for whatever reason. That’s not fair to the animals.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
