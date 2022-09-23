Columbus OKs designating areas as blight for housing developments

In hopes of further housing development, two areas in Columbus have been designated as blighted and substandard.

The first – known as Redevelopment Area 11 – is southeast of the intersection of First Street and 14th Avenue while the second – Redevelopment Area 12 – is east of 48th Avenue between 34th Street and 36th Street.

The city’s planning commission recommended designating both areas as blighted and substandard following studies done on those areas. The Columbus City Council gave final approval during its regular meeting Sept. 19.

As noted during public hearings held Sept. 19, both areas would hopefully be turned into housing developments with the help of tax-increment financing (TIF).

NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska has joined with other partners to develop a tract of land in Redevelopment Area 11. Roger Nadrchal spoke at a public hearing held Sept. 19 to ask for the city council’s support in designating the area as blight and substandard.

Once the blight is approved, Nadrchal said, a preliminary plat will be developed and then they will be looking at applying for TIF funds to help with developing roughly 44 acres of land. There is a purchase agreement with the current land owner to purchase all 44 acres in stages, he added. Currently the first phase is planned to be the north half of the land with the south portion being the second and third phases. The number and types of units have not yet been decided.

During the public hearing for Redevelopment Area 12, a resident asked about the criteria used during the blight study, namely an old farmhouse and the state of streets and drainage in that area.

“This is a pretty typical situation in an area like what we're seeing right now. We rely a lot on existing houses in order to see some things develop. We also look at some of the issues with streets and sidewalks and lack of sidewalks,” said Keith Marvin of Marvin Planning Consultants, the firm that did the blight study. He noted that drainage can be a problem.

“One of the reasons that we look at the drainage issue is because of problems a lot with the issue of West Nile these days, and I know that we've started seeing some cases in the state of Nebraska right now. Those are fairly real issues.”

Marvin added the firm has done a number of these studies in communities across Nebraska.

“It's not uncommon to have a lack of some of these areas, especially with newer development of raw land,” Marvin said. “Unfortunately, our legislature hasn't given us a lot of tools to deal with, in regard to development issues. We have to take advantage of what we have out there, and that includes tax-increment financing.”

Mark Otto, who said he was associated with the developer of the project, said there would be 300 units that would be market rate.

“As often happens with the city, you end up with a piece that kind of time forgot. And so when you look at the storm drainage issues there, it's going to be the lift station particular for this ground, its own detention area, and a lot of dirt,” Otto said.

Otto noted the development is still being designed. The same one is currently being built in Grand Island and a variation of it has been constructed in Kearney, he added.

“It's really meant to be something that you can market your community with and draw people in,” Otto said.

In other business, the council approved the purchase of two new items for the Columbus Police Department.

The first was a Trimble Forensics Scanning System for $53,671.95. As noted in a memo, it is included in the department’s budget.

Police Chief Charles Sherer told the council that the system assists with the reconstruction of crime and accident scenes and can be used in conjunction with the department’s drone.

“What that does is it goes up and it points plots on the ground, and then we're able to draw in computerized detail what that crime scene and what that accident scene would look like,” Sherer said. “We currently have a total station that we bought on a grant years ago. It's no longer supported, so it had to be replaced.”

The second item was GreyKey software in the amount of $28,461.05, which was a one-time fee for a 3-year contract. It was also in the department’s budget.

Sherer said the software would allow the department’s IT/forensics personnel to open phones and computers to search for explicit content containing underage individuals or people visiting websites containing that type of content. They currently do not have this type of software, he added.

“As technology moves, it becomes outdated … this is the newest and best approach to this type of technology, so I'm hoping this will set us up for the future. And we won't be making any more of these types of purchases in the near future,” Sherer said.

Additionally, the council approved budget matters, including the city’s 2022-2023 budget and property tax request.

The tax request this year is $6,366,055.08, a 6% increase from last year’s request of $5,977,541. The city’s tax rate remained the same as last year, meaning the increase was due to the county’s valuations going up.

The City of Columbus and Columbus Public Schools will be taking part in a joint public hearing on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Columbus Middle School.

The hearing is required for political subdivisions whose property tax request is increasing greater than the allowable growth percentage.

Like the City of Columbus, CPS’ tax request has also increased due to increased valuations.