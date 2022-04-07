Columbus Orchestra holds Easter performance

One local woman said she hopes that the newly-formed Columbus Orchestra helps spread music around the area.

Teresa Carr, the orchestra’s director, moved to Columbus about three years ago. A California native, she had lived in New Hampshire since her mid-20s. A longtime music teacher and violin player, Carr’s musical performances include Symphony Hall in Boston and Carnegie Hall in New York City. She served on the string faculty of the Portsmouth Symphony in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For 12 years, Carr was the driving force behind a community Messiah sing-along at Christmastime.

Although Carr organized, recruited and coached the members of the Columbus Orchestra, she said she didn’t set out to create the group.

“I came here to retire from being a music teacher and then the pandemic hit,” Carr said. “Kathleen Gehring and Emma Jackson came to me and said, ‘We hear that you play cello and violin … We just want to have some lessons.’”

Those initial music lessons soon turned into the 16 students she has now. Not all of her students are in the orchestra, some are beginners, she added.

The orchestra is comprised of the piano and strings – cello, viola and violin.

“We meet together in my basement right now. But if we get too big when we're going to need another place,” Carr said.

The Columbus Orchestra held an Easter performance to a packed crowd at the Columbus Public Library Tuesday evening. All six songs performed Tuesday related to Easter, and included “Nearer, My God, to Thee,” “Be Thou My Vision x Handel’s Largo,” “Jesus Loves Me,” “Amazing Grace” and the Hallelujah chorus from “Messiah.”

The group includes Teresa Carr, solo violin and cello; first violins Kathleen Gehring and Ethan Starkweather; second violins Cristina Anderson, Nicole Haddock and Sean Anderson; Russell Carr on viola; Emma Jackson on cello; and Amy Jackson, Johanna Gehring and Kathleen Gehring on piano. Concert master is Hope Gehring.

The goal was to bring good music to the event attendees, Carr said.

“I'm really hoping that they'll just enjoy themselves and hear things maybe that they've never heard before,” she added. “I love all kinds of music, and I want to share this music that I love so much. I hope it gives a positive message for Columbus.”

Columbus Public Library Customer Service Manager Kelli Keyes said she learned about the Columbus Orchestra when Carr came to the facility to introduce herself. She asked about the new Columbus Community Building, which will house the library and other amenities, and performing there when it opens in the spring of 2023. Keyes said she didn’t see a reason to wait until then for the group to perform.

“(It’s a) beautiful music experience,” Keyes said. “Where do you have a string orchestra in Columbus? Just be able to hear what it sounds like and see the kids play, see the different instruments and how they sound. It's quite a variety.”

Carr said her hope is to play at venues in Columbus for Easter, the Fourth of July and Christmas. The Columbus Orchestra will be returning to the library in December.

“(This) Christmas, the library's got us playing parts of the Messiah on Dec. 10,” Carr said. “And then Dec. 3, some Christmas music. I want it to be more interactive with the audience. So Dec. 3 we'll have some sing-alongs, Christmas carols.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

