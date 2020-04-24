Columbus' own 'Turner & Hooch': A year later, K-9 Eros excelling at Columbus PD

Nearing his first anniversary with the Columbus Police Department, K-9 Eros, along with his handler Officer Santiago Velasquez, is adjusting well in his position.
Eros is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois certified in narcotics and detection. His name comes from Greek mythology - Eros was the god of love.
“He’s been instrumental in the last couple of months and he’s been on the road with me,” Velasquez said. “There’s been several cases he’s helped track and arrest.”
According to Velasquez, Eros is notably utilized during traffic stops to detect illegal substances.
He’s helpful during “narcotics and drug investigations used to establish probable cause,” added Velasquez.
Police Chief Chuck Sherer agreed.
“I’ve enjoyed the different dynamic Eros brings to the department that we didn’t have before,” Sherer said.
Sherer noted a recent case in which officers were attempting to find a subject who had fled from the scene. Eros was able to track the individual; Sherer said they probably would not have found the person without Eros’ assistance.
CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk, who worked closely with Velasquez and Eros when the canine joined the department, said that Eros has been beneficial to CPD.
“It’s been a very positive impact,” Molczyk said. “Eros has been performing very well. Velasquez has been exceeding my expectations.”
During his initial training, Eros was at the top of his class, and helped located a drug pipe inside a vehicle in the Hy-Vee parking lot shortly after joining the department.
Oftentimes, the work a K-9 can bring to a law enforcement department can equal that of a regular human officer, he said.
One goal of establishing the K-9 program had been to reduce the amount of illegal drugs in the community; Sherer shared that one of his narcotics officers commented that it’s getting difficult to purchase illegal drugs in Columbus, meaning that Eros has been fulfilling that goal.
Although the Columbus Police Department has had a K-9 before, that was several years ago (Sherer estimated to be in the 1950s or 1960s). The City of Columbus paid for a portion of the costs with obtaining Eros, while the community also showed support through fundraising.
“We’re going to continue to try to grow the program,” Sherer said. “If there’s a need, perhaps we could grow the program with another dog.”
Eros also made an appearance at a fundraiser for the Platte Valley Humane Society/Paws & Claws Adoption Center last August.
While on duty, Eros spends the majority of his time in the vehicle cage. The K-9 also has a special kennel at the Columbus Police Department’s new facility located a block over from the previous building. There is also an outdoor, heated run area for him. In anticipation of shedding, Velasquez’s office has tiled flooring.
Eros is not only Velasquez’s partner; he’s also a best friend. As usual with K-9s, Eros lives in Velasquez’s home along with his other dog.
Velasquez knew he needed to apply for the position as a K-9 handler as soon as the job was posted. He was selected for the job by his superiors.
Sherer commented that his department could not have found a better handler for Eros.
“It’s quite demanding on the officer,” Sherer said of K-9 handling, adding that Velasquez goes through extensive training and is always on call.
The officer is always with him and rarely gets a break from the canine.
“Every dog is different,” Molczyk added, noting that K-9 handlers must adjust to each dog’s personality and temperament.
Despite the downfalls, Velasquez has apparently enjoying the last year working with Eros.
“(It’s going) pretty well, I’d say,” Velasquez said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
