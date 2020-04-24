Columbus' own 'Turner & Hooch': A year later, K-9 Eros excelling at Columbus PD

While on duty, Eros spends the majority of his time in the vehicle cage. The K-9 also has a special kennel at the Columbus Police Department’s new facility located a block over from the previous building. There is also an outdoor, heated run area for him. In anticipation of shedding, Velasquez’s office has tiled flooring.

Eros is not only Velasquez’s partner; he’s also a best friend. As usual with K-9s, Eros lives in Velasquez’s home along with his other dog.

Velasquez knew he needed to apply for the position as a K-9 handler as soon as the job was posted. He was selected for the job by his superiors.

Sherer commented that his department could not have found a better handler for Eros.

“It’s quite demanding on the officer,” Sherer said of K-9 handling, adding that Velasquez goes through extensive training and is always on call.

The officer is always with him and rarely gets a break from the canine.

“Every dog is different,” Molczyk added, noting that K-9 handlers must adjust to each dog’s personality and temperament.

Despite the downfalls, Velasquez has apparently enjoying the last year working with Eros.