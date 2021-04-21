Columbus Parks and Rec, YMCA planning summer events

Others in the community besides the City are also gearing up for summer, including the Columbus Family YMCA.

“We’re actually planning a whole summer of camps,” YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said. “We’re expecting, unless something changes, that we’re going to be back to as much as normal as we can be.”

Masks are not required, but Briggs noted they would be following the 6-foot distancing rules and other regulations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last year, camps were delayed and smaller.

“We normally run camps pretty much full in June, July and even a little bit into August … Last summer, we didn’t even open the Y back until June 2,” Briggs recalled. “We had four smaller weeks … in July. We maybe had 30 or 40 kids, which we were glad to have.”

The camps usually have 200 or more kids, he added.

Still, Briggs said he knows the numbers won’t be quite up to that level. A full camp can be about 40 to 50 kids, he noted.

“We’d love to have 20 to 30 kids a week,” he said.

But to even be planning for a normal summer right now “feels amazing,” he noted.