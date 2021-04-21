Columbus Parks and Rec, YMCA planning summer events

The City of Columbus' Parks and Recreation Department opened registration Tuesday for its first set of programs ever, Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt said.
Eckhardt started in this job in November, as COVID-19 was peaking and the weather was terrible, so it’s also her first set of programs. Most programs will run from June through early- to mid-July.
“I’m thrilled. I’m excited,” she said. “I would have never thought as a kid that recreation would be the way I would go with my life. I always loved going to the pool, I always loved being in our city parks and having fun.”
This set of programs is mainly fitness-themed. Programs include fitness boot camps, sand volleyball, tennis lessons and pickleball.
“Columbus’ goal for a long time has been to foster wellness in our community,” she added. “We’re just doing our part as well to be able to do that.”
Although there are options for fitness, she said Columbus is lacking the indoor facility it used to have for tennis.
“Lessons for kids, those sort of things went by the wayside, so kids aren’t learning at a young age how to do tennis. So even teaching them the fundamentals is huge,” she said. “After a year like we had with COVID, it’s nice to be able to get outside to be able to play as a family, have just a fun volleyball game with your friends, play a little bit of pickleball.”
Others in the community besides the City are also gearing up for summer, including the Columbus Family YMCA.
“We’re actually planning a whole summer of camps,” YMCA CEO Corey Briggs said. “We’re expecting, unless something changes, that we’re going to be back to as much as normal as we can be.”
Masks are not required, but Briggs noted they would be following the 6-foot distancing rules and other regulations.
Last year, camps were delayed and smaller.
“We normally run camps pretty much full in June, July and even a little bit into August … Last summer, we didn’t even open the Y back until June 2,” Briggs recalled. “We had four smaller weeks … in July. We maybe had 30 or 40 kids, which we were glad to have.”
The camps usually have 200 or more kids, he added.
Still, Briggs said he knows the numbers won’t be quite up to that level. A full camp can be about 40 to 50 kids, he noted.
“We’d love to have 20 to 30 kids a week,” he said.
But to even be planning for a normal summer right now “feels amazing,” he noted.
“I think we’re all tired of it. But you have to be smart and you have to be cautious,” he said. “We still would listen to the hospital and the East-Central Health district and if anything drastic would change, we’d have to obviously do what we can to make everybody stay healthy.”
In addition to camps, the Y will be holding swimming lessons and sports leagues.
But the camps, which are held at Camp Pawnee, are all about the outdoors.
“We’re doing stuff like archery and hiking and swimming and canoeing,” he said, speaking of the campers at the YMCA, not Camp Pawnee. “It’s not sitting in a building and coloring or watch movies.”
The City’s programs are designed not to overlap with current Columbus activities, according to City documents.
“Unfortunately that can’t always happen, but the goal is to not overlap or take away from already great activities that are happening in the community,” Eckhardt said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.