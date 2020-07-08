Columbus PD joins Habitat build

For the first time, the Columbus Police Department is involved in a Habitat for Humanity of Columbus build.
A different group works each day of a Habitat build, and yesterday it was local law enforcement’s turn.
Investigator Jaymee Levander led the build group from the police department.
“We wanted to show that law enforcement supports our community just as much as our community supports us,” Levander said.
This is the first year the Columbus Police Department has participated as a formal entity, but it’s not the first time members of the police department have joined in.
“Many of the officers volunteer through other groups like their churches or maybe a civic group they’re involved in,” Columbus Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said.
Peters said a group of police officers also donates the labor to shingle the Habitat houses.
Tlali Garcia and Tiffany Middleton are this year’s homeowners. Their houses are the ninth and tenth to be built by the Columbus Habitat group, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary.
Garcia and Middleton are both single mothers. Garcia has a 7-year-old and a 10-year-old and Middleton is raising three teenagers.
“Both ladies this year live in the same apartment complex and they have mold situations, horrible mold situations. Tlali actually has moved her family out to live with her dad because she felt the health of her children was being compromised by the amount of mold,” Peters said.
Habitat usually works on a 16-day build cycle. That hasn’t been possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They began working two days a week in May and are currently about halfway through the build cycle.
The homes are built debt-free, but Garcia and Middleton must still pay for them. They come with 30-year mortgages, Peters said.
Applications for the Habitat building projects open in July and people are selected in October. Habitat checks to make sure those selected demonstrate a need for different housing, the ability to pay for the house and the willingness to partner and share their stories.
Between October and when the houses are completed, Garcia and Middleton must contribute 200 hours toward the construction of their homes. Peters said only about 100 of those hours can be accounted for during Habitat’s scheduled build cycle.
“These ladies have to find and invest another 100 hours of their personal time doing work at the house,” Peters said.
Garcia, 25, has been working as an advocate at the Center for Survivors in Columbus since October 2018. She's also a part of the Nebraska Army National Guard for three years. Garcia is the first in her family to join the military and will be the first to go to college, thanks to support from the National Guard. She said she plans to major in social work or criminal justice.
“I want my kids to know that regardless of our situation, they’re going to have their nice head start,” Garcia said.
When she found out she’d been selected by Habitat, Garcia said she was in disbelief.
“I did have a lot of hesitation because I’m like, ‘Maybe I don’t need this as much as somebody else does,’” Garcia said. “But I did and I’m really glad I did. Being able to build your house from the dirt up has been an amazing experience.”
Garcia said it’s been exciting to see members of the police department volunteering on their days off, but Levander said volunteering comes naturally to them.
“The majority of us became cops because we wanted to help people,” Levander said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
