Columbus PD joins Habitat build

“Both ladies this year live in the same apartment complex and they have mold situations, horrible mold situations. Tlali actually has moved her family out to live with her dad because she felt the health of her children was being compromised by the amount of mold,” Peters said.

Habitat usually works on a 16-day build cycle. That hasn’t been possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They began working two days a week in May and are currently about halfway through the build cycle.

The homes are built debt-free, but Garcia and Middleton must still pay for them. They come with 30-year mortgages, Peters said.

Applications for the Habitat building projects open in July and people are selected in October. Habitat checks to make sure those selected demonstrate a need for different housing, the ability to pay for the house and the willingness to partner and share their stories.

Between October and when the houses are completed, Garcia and Middleton must contribute 200 hours toward the construction of their homes. Peters said only about 100 of those hours can be accounted for during Habitat’s scheduled build cycle.

“These ladies have to find and invest another 100 hours of their personal time doing work at the house,” Peters said.