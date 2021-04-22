Columbus PD talks patch collections, challenge coins

Some members of law enforcement like Police Chief Charles Sherer also collect challenge coins, which are also unique to an individual agency.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have challenges coins and people collect the challenge coins," Sherer said.

Receiving a coin can be significant. When someone does something outstanding or goes above and beyond, a police chief or commanding officer might give them a challenge coin. Sherer's collection contains dozens of them.

In his office, Molczyk has his FBI academy certificate mounted on the wall alongside his academy challenge coins.

"When you go to the FBI Academy you get a challenge coin with your session number on it," Molczyk said. "That's very unique, that's to your session. So what I did was I framed them with my certificate."

The collectibles from the FBI Academy don't end there, though. Molczyk said there is also something called the yellow brick road.