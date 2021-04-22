 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbus PD talks patch collections, challenge coins
0 comments
alert top story

Columbus PD talks patch collections, challenge coins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Sherer challenge coin collection

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer's challenge coin collection is displayed on a desk in the Columbus Police Department. The challenge coins are another tradeable item unique to each police department, but unlike patches they must be earned.

Some people collect rocks, postage stamps or comic books — members of law enforcement collect patches.

Not just any patches, though. These are uniform patches unique to each law enforcement agency in the world. Officers collect and trade them, sometimes amassing collections containing hundreds of patches.

The Columbus Police Department (CPD) patch collection is on display in the training room at its station, 2330 14th St. in Columbus. The department-wide collection includes patches from agencies around the United States and more than a dozen from agencies in other countries. 

Columbus Police Department patches display

The Columbus Police Department patch collection is displayed on a wall in the training room at the CPD station. Each patch is unique to a different law enforcement agency. The patches on the left are from agencies around the world, while those on the right are from around the United States.

Officers also have their own patch collections. CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk said patch exchanges are common at trainings. Visiting officers may bring several of their department's patches to trade with those of other agencies at a training.

Whenever members of law enforcement meet for the first time, there's the chance they could exchange patches.

Molczyk said he was in Philadelphia on vacation and stopped by the U.S. Mint to exchange patches with the mint police.

"When I was in the national academy we had a trip that we took to New York City and every division within New York City Police Department has its own patch. So the mounted patrol has a mounted patch, their special operations guys have special operations (patches), their bomb techs have them. I've got the New York City patch and then I've got almost every one of their special sections patches to go around it," Molczyk said.

Fallen Heroes NYC patch

A close-up on the patch collection displayed inside the Columbus Police Department focuses on a patch honoring those who fell in service while responding to the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City.

Some members of law enforcement like Police Chief Charles Sherer also collect challenge coins, which are also unique to an individual agency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We have challenges coins and people collect the challenge coins," Sherer said. 

Receiving a coin can be significant. When someone does something outstanding or goes above and beyond, a police chief or commanding officer might give them a challenge coin. Sherer's collection contains dozens of them.

Charles Sherer challenge coin collection

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer's challenge coin collection is displayed on a desk in the Columbus Police Department. The challenge coins are another tradeable item unique to each police department, but unlike patches they must be earned.

In his office, Molczyk has his FBI academy certificate mounted on the wall alongside his academy challenge coins.

"When you go to the FBI Academy you get a challenge coin with your session number on it," Molczyk said. "That's very unique, that's to your session. So what I did was I framed them with my certificate."

The collectibles from the FBI Academy don't end there, though. Molczyk said there is also something called the yellow brick road.

Patch collection

A photo of a section of the Columbus Police Department patch collection shows patches from departments around the United States. Officers trade and collect patches.

"With that you're doing the obstacle course that they use for the officers basics for the Marine Corps. When you complete the yellow brick road, you get a yellow brick with your session number on it. It's quite a prized possession because there are seven challenges before the yellow brick road," Molczyk said. "...Every week you have a different challenge you have to complete and then the culmination of it is the yellow brick road."

And all of the challenges are named after something from "The Wizard of Oz," like the yellow brick road or the flying monkeys.

There's also a blue brick awarded to people who complete a swim challenge.

Do you care about Columbus news and sports teams? Subscribe to The Columbus Telegram today to get the latest scoop!

"You had to do like 100 miles of swimming by the time the session's completed and then you get a blue brick," Molczyk said. "They are three-month-long sessions."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

+5 
Sherer

Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer
+5 
Capt. Doug Molcyzk

Doug Molczyk
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in North Carolina after deputy kills man

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death
National

Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News