Columbus photographer receives degrees, renovates business

It’s been a busy couple of years for Susanna Poeffel. From earning two master’s degrees from the Professional Photographers from America (PPA) to purchasing a business and undergoing major renovations, Poeffel has been making strides.

The first among these achievements, Poeffel earned a master's of photography and a master's of wedding photography degrees in January at the National Harbor in Maryland. The first degree took her four years to obtain while the second took three.

“You have classes that you have to take. You have to compete in their print competition, which is very challenging, and you have to do well on it. So you have to get so many honors through print competition. And then you also have to give back to the industry, you have to serve in your state or nationally,” Poeffel said.

Poeffel completed the degrees’ requirements while raising three children and working as a photographer full time. And holding those two degrees is no small feat, either. This year Poeffel was one of 114 recipients to receive the master's of photography and was one of 13 to obtain the wedding photography degree. Introduced in 2019, the master's of wedding photography is only held by 16 people worldwide.

“I remember … reading about becoming a certified photographer and thinking, ‘Well, that's never going to happen to me in small town, Nebraska. I'm too busy, I'm raising kids, I'm never going to do anything like that,’” she said. “Then one thing led to another and there I was walking across the stage and getting one master's degree but getting two.”

During the January convention at which she received her degrees, Poeffel also received a gold medal for her work in the 2021 International Print Competition. Three of her entries received nominations for a Grand Imaging Award. Only 2 percent of the 5,000 images submitted annually are received for this distinction. Her work will be published in the PPA’s Imaging Excellence Collection book for 2021.

Poeffel credited hard work and God’s influence in her success, noting Colossians 3:23. Her husband, Jeremy, has also been her major supporter, she added. As part of the degree ceremony, graduates chose a sponsor to walk across the stage with them. Poeffel’s was her husband.

“He's been beside me step one, allowing me to work those long hours, and then quitting his job and coming along on shoots and helping me carry my gear and helping me when I'm stressed out with computer work,” she added.

Jeremy Poeffel noted Susanna’s dedication to the field of photography. The PPA is a nonprofit trade association with state affiliates; she is a part of the Nebraska group through which photographers can mentor each other and offer educational opportunities.

“She has worked really hard for it (the degrees), it's not something that is done overnight, obviously,” he said. “With her getting help from other photographers that had been down that road, I think that that's really key to not only becoming a great photographer, you have to have other people that have been there before you.”

Susanna Poeffel said she is one to put her heart into everything she does; she’s not one to settle for mediocre.

“If you're not out there trying to grow and get better then how are you really living?” she said. “For me it was just a challenge to see if I could get it and to be the best photographer I could for my clients and to set an example for my children to go after the goals, to not be afraid.”

Poeffel began photographing weddings in 2005. She opened a studio storefront in downtown Columbus in 2011. Just two years ago, Poeffel and her husband purchased Goc’s Photography following the retirement of Tom Goc.

The couple has been completing major renovations at their new business – Goc’s Creative Images, 571 S. 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented several challenges, including finding contractors for the work. She had a full time business, and her husband was working full time elsewhere. He quit that job and now helps with Goc’s full time.

Those who visit Goc’s now will notice that the former garage area is now the entrance into the business. The main entrance of the building, which used to be the entryway into the photography studio, is now the family’s private residence.

“It's been a challenge,” Poeffel said. “It’s such a good feeling to finally shut those front doors and say, ‘OK, now we have our home back.’”

An open house event will be held in the spring to show the community the renovations.

Goc’s Creative Images provides senior, family, commercial, wedding and sports photography to the Columbus community.

Poeffel noted the joy she gets from photographing someone and helping them open up. She cited senior photos as an example.

“I love just hanging out with someone and helping them feel good about themselves, helping them see that they're beautiful,” she said. “They may not be a size zero, they may not have the latest fashion, they might not be the most popular kid in school but there's still something about them that is unique.”

