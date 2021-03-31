Columbus Police caution kids to be aware of online predators

Editor's note: The Columbus Telegram earlier this week published a story about the Columbus Police Department's concerns over teenagers sharing nude photos on their phones and them subsequently being shared on the internet. Police also offered tips to parents about how to handle their children's smartphone activity. In this second installment, CPD officers also about 'stranger danger' on the internet. Read the previously published story on our website, columbustelegram.com.
Children born into the digital age must navigate a whole new world of "stranger danger" on the internet.
Columbus Police Sgt. Bret Strecker said cases involving online adult predators are likely underreported.
"I think it happens but we don't get the reports," Strecker said.
Columbus Police Criminal Investigator Jaymee Levander said that may be because children are fearful of the consequences, including losing the devices that help run most of their lives.
"What is a parent's reaction when they find out something happened on a child's phone? Take it away. That's their only means of communication and they don't want to give that up. If they make that report, they know that's a risk they take," Levander said.
Strecker added that kids may also be afraid of getting in trouble but stressed that minors are always the victim.
"They don't want to get in trouble, even if they did nothing wrong. I always tell kids, 'You're always the victim.' Regardless of what you said, you're still being taken advantage of by an adult," Strecker said.
The power imbalance in those situations is of chief importance, even if the minor feels like they initiated interactions. After all, manipulating minors into thinking they want the relationship, and even escalating it, is part of the grooming process, Strecker said.
"We need to stress that (minors) are always the victim and nothing will happen to them. They will never be in trouble, even if they initiated the conversation, they are still the victim," Strecker said.
Meanwhile, Strecker and Levander were blunt: Adult strangers never want to hang out with a kid, not even online.
"My comment to teenagers is that there's never a time when a 25-year-old wants to hang out with a 15-year-old kid. That's just not a thing," Levander said.
Adults may tell minors it's just a friendship, but Strecker and Levander beg to differ.
"It's not a friendship," Strecker said.
If there's a significant age gap, Levander said it's right to be suspicious of a person's true intentions.
Levander and Strecker encourage parents to start having conversations with kids about internet safety as early as possible.
"It's the same way you teach your children about strangers and crossing the street and all of those things," Levander said. "Just be very forward: 'Listen, there are some bad people in the world and it's my job to protect you, and I'm going to do these things to protect you.'"
Levander's last piece of advice was for kids to always talk to someone if they feel uncomfortable, even if it's not their parent.
"Find someone you can tell," Levander said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.