Columbus Police caution kids to be aware of online predators

"They don't want to get in trouble, even if they did nothing wrong. I always tell kids, 'You're always the victim.' Regardless of what you said, you're still being taken advantage of by an adult," Strecker said.

The power imbalance in those situations is of chief importance, even if the minor feels like they initiated interactions. After all, manipulating minors into thinking they want the relationship, and even escalating it, is part of the grooming process, Strecker said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We need to stress that (minors) are always the victim and nothing will happen to them. They will never be in trouble, even if they initiated the conversation, they are still the victim," Strecker said.

Meanwhile, Strecker and Levander were blunt: Adult strangers never want to hang out with a kid, not even online.

"My comment to teenagers is that there's never a time when a 25-year-old wants to hang out with a 15-year-old kid. That's just not a thing," Levander said.

Adults may tell minors it's just a friendship, but Strecker and Levander beg to differ.

"It's not a friendship," Strecker said.

If there's a significant age gap, Levander said it's right to be suspicious of a person's true intentions.