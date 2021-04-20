Columbus police chief reacts to Chauvin being found guilty in Floyd's case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, was immediately led away with his hands cuffed behind his back and could be sent to prison for decades.

The verdict — guilty on all counts, in a clear-cut victory for Floyd's supporters — set off jubilation tinged with sorrow around the city. Hundreds of people poured into the streets, some running through traffic with banners. Cars blared their horns.

Locally, Columbus Police Chief Charles Sherer on Tuesday evening discussed the matter with The Columbus Telegram during a department event.

“Personally I think that what Chauvin did was obviously negligent. I don’t know enough about the charges to say whether or not I believe he was criminally guilty of that. But he was obviously negligent in what he did,” Sherer said.

Given some opportunity to absorb charges and evidence, Sherer said he might be able to make a recommendation about whether Chauvin was guilty. CPD has been proactive when it comes to how it deals with the public, the chief noted.