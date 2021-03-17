Columbus Police Department faces officer shortage

The Columbus Police Department has been short by three officers for over a year, and Police Chief Charles Sherer said more of the department’s longtime officers will likely retire in the next decade or so.
"Our fear is that I don't know we can hire people back fast enough to replace them," Sherer said.
The department has an authorized force of 36 police officers and has 33 of those positions filled, with one officer expected to come on board soon and another preparing to retire.
Sherer said there are fewer people applying for law enforcement positions, an observation corroborated by Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Executive Director Don Arp.
"While the Crime Commission does not track application numbers, agency leaders from across the state have shared that they are seeing a reduction in the number of applications received for their open positions," Arp said in a recent email to the Telegram.
Sherer said the trend extends beyond Nebraska to the rest of the United States.
"I don't know that the unrest that happened across the country last year helped us at all,” Sherer said. “When you think about what they get in return for the responsibilities they have and the ridicule they could be faced with, a lot of people are shying away from that."
It’s also a hard job, Police Cpt. Doug Molczyk said, which takes a physical and mental toll and comes with long, sometimes unpredictable hours.
Not everyone is able to stick around, though Sherer said people who already have ties to the community are usually more successful.
"We've had some people we hired recently who were good officers but they left to go back to their home areas," Sherer said.
Even people otherwise positioned for success must first make it through the application process.
Molczyk said it can take upwards of a dozen candidates to fill three vacancies, partly because the department needs three potential candidates for every open position and partly because the rigorous application and testing process eliminates a lot of people.
Candidates who file a written application must pass a written test, a physical agility test, an interview with the Columbus Civil Service Commission, a background check and an interview with a panel that includes a field training officer, sergeant and captain.
Only then can the department make them a conditional employment offer.
Following that, candidates must pass a polygraph, an adult education exam and take a medical physical.
Molczyk said the department may lose people at any point along the way, especially the first few steps, the background check and at the polygraph.
The Columbus City Council approves conditional appointments for those who remain.
Officer-hopeful Rachel Lade hit that milestone at the City Council's Monday night meeting. Lade was born and raised in Lincoln. She has lived in Columbus for the last 10 years and currently works at Cork & Barrel and Rexius Nutrition in town.
Lade said her mother was the executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving so she has a passion for traffic safety and grew up admiring law enforcement, especially women in law enforcement. Lade interned at the department last year to meet a requirement for her graphic design degree and the experience sharpened her existing interest. She said her partner and friends have been encouraging.
"I felt very confident and comfortable while I was there. That was how I knew I should apply," Lade said.
Lade applied around the end of December, but she isn't done yet.
Those who make the cut do a job shadow for a month, go to the Grand Island police academy for 14 weeks and then to field training, which takes about 12 weeks. Only then can they get to work on the streets of Columbus.
For Lade, that could be in November.
"You definitely have to be patient and committed to want to follow it through in its entirety," Lade said.
The Columbus Police Department is trying to bolster recruitment.
"Last year we gave an in-house incentive that if you were a police officer that recruited somebody in and they got through the academy and FTO (field training) then you would get a $1,000 finders fee," Sherer said.
Unfortunately, Sherer said, that didn't produce the results the department thought it might, which is part of why it is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for certified candidates.
Sherer said certified candidates are ideal because they don't need to go to the academy and can start right in on-field training after they pass the polygraph.
"That saves the City an awful lot of money … and it gets them on the street faster," Sherer said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.