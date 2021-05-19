Columbus Police Department receives donation of AEDs

The Columbus Police Department recently received 14 automated external defibrillators, free of charge.
An automated external defibrillator (AED) is a portable device that diagnoses and treats sudden cardiac arrest. The new Columbus Police Department (CPD) AEDs were paid for by a grant from Helmsley Charitable Trust, a national nonprofit with offices in Sioux Falls and New York City.
According to media materials from Helmsley, a grant awarded to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) -- worth $6.4 million -- is expected to have paid for approximately 2,500 AEDs so far in the state.
A May 17 press release from the Nebraska DHHS said Helmsley's Rural Healthcare Program has awarded more than $500 million to organizations and initiatives in the upper Midwest.
Nebraska DHHS Office of Emergency Health Systems Program Director Tim Wilson said Helmsley approached the DHHS more than a year ago to write for the $6.4 million grant.
"The grant is to distribute AED devices to all law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Nebraska," Wilson said.
Wilson said Nebraska DHHS did a needs assessment to determine how many AEDs that would mean.
"We were starting this process to write for the grant last year, COVID hit (and) the grant got delayed because of COVID," Wilson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, but Wilson said all the paperwork came through this year.
"In Platte County, the Columbus Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff and the Humphrey Police Department are or will be receiving the devices," Nebraska DHHS Public Information Officer David Hudson said.
The AEDs are primarily going to law enforcement agencies and other entities, including the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Nebraska State Patrol.
Members from several local agencies participated in a two-hour training on using the AEDs at the CPD building, 2330 14th St. in Columbus, on Tuesday morning.
Wilson said there were about six people who participated in the training.
"This is what we call the 'train the trainer' session. So that way we don't have to have the entire department here," Wilson said.
The people who completed the Tuesday morning training can now teach other members of their departments how to use the AEDs.
Although the Nebraska DHHS is overseeing the distribution of the AEDs, it is not the entity administering the training. At the CPD training, that duty fell to medical devices and equipment manufacturing company Stryker, headquartered in Michigan.
Representatives from Stryker were on site for the training at CPD on Tuesday morning.
"Stryker is the vendor that supplies the AEDs," Wilson said. "And then they're providing all the education and training and support that goes along with the devices."
According to Helmsley media materials, the training in Columbus was the second AED training for the devices paid for by the Helmsley grant. The first took place on Monday in Lincoln. Another 20 or so are scheduled in communities around Nebraska through June 25.
