Columbus Police Department receives donation of AEDs

The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process, but Wilson said all the paperwork came through this year.

"In Platte County, the Columbus Police Department, the Platte County Sheriff and the Humphrey Police Department are or will be receiving the devices," Nebraska DHHS Public Information Officer David Hudson said.

The AEDs are primarily going to law enforcement agencies and other entities, including the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Nebraska State Patrol.

Members from several local agencies participated in a two-hour training on using the AEDs at the CPD building, 2330 14th St. in Columbus, on Tuesday morning.

Wilson said there were about six people who participated in the training.

"This is what we call the 'train the trainer' session. So that way we don't have to have the entire department here," Wilson said.

The people who completed the Tuesday morning training can now teach other members of their departments how to use the AEDs.

Although the Nebraska DHHS is overseeing the distribution of the AEDs, it is not the entity administering the training. At the CPD training, that duty fell to medical devices and equipment manufacturing company Stryker, headquartered in Michigan.