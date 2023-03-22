A man is recovering following a car accident that occurred in town March 20, thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, first responders and medical staff.

About 5:09 p.m. Monday, March 20, Columbus Police were dispatched to the intersection of 20th Street and 28th Avenue in reference to a motor vehicle accident in which one vehicle flipped on its top.

When officers arrived, Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk said officials discovered that a white Cadillac XT5 had collided with a red Chevrolet Equinox, and the Equinox was laying on its top. Molczyk said an officer went to the passenger side door of the Equinox, where the driver, Karl J. Wlaschin, 81, was lying motionless and not breathing at the time.

Paramedics arrived and took over. They pulled Wlaschin from the vehicle and transported him to Columbus Community Hospital. He was subsequently taken by flight to Bryan LGH in Lincoln for further treatment.

“The efforts from officers on scene, the paramedics and the staff at Columbus Community Hospital in caring for Mr. Wlaschin may have saved his life,” Molczyk said. “Great job by all those involved in the response.”

The driver of the Cadillac was identified as, Darla M. Orender, 54, according to the police captain. Molczyk said the initial investigation indicates the Cadillac driven by Orender was traveling westbound on 20th Street and the Chevrolet Equinox driven by Wlaschin was southbound on 28th Avenue. Molczyk said a witness indicated the Cadillac, which was westbound, entered the intersection of 20th Street and 28th Avenue and collided with the Chevrolet Equinox that was southbound on 28th Avenue.

No charges have yet been filed in regard to this accident.

“We are continuing our investigation,” Molczyk said.