The Columbus Police Department on Wednesday afternoon responded to a report at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St., of a student potentially having a weapon.

A student made an initial report to a teacher about a potential weapon, according to CPD Capt. Doug Molczyk. Columbus police, in partnership with Columbus Middle School administration, investigated and no weapon was found.

As a precaution, CMS was placed into a hold in place (students locked in classrooms, no one in halls and no one encouraged to come to CMS until the all clear is received). The hold in place was removed once it was determined there was no threat.

Regular early Wednesday dismissal took place at 2:35 p.m. CPS parents and staff were notified about the incident and updates with voicemails and text messages.

The police captain praised his officers and CMS administration for their efforts to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Columbus Public Schools did an excellent job in reporting the incident that was reported to them, and the Columbus Police Department responded in a timely fashion and was able to help resolve the issue,” Molczyk said.