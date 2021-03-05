Columbus police sees scam activity rise

Columbus Police Support Division Capt. Douglas Molczyk said the department has been seeing an uptick in common scam activity in the area.

Some of the scams deal with theft of money, others with identity theft.

"The common scams are the advanced fee scams," Molcyzk said. "Where you're notified by phone or email that you are the winner of this big lottery."

But, Molczyk said, you have to pay a fee to collect your winnings.

"In no way, shape or form would any legitimate lottery charge you to get your money," Molczyk said.

Molczyk said scams often involve asking for payment through gift or cash cards.

"If you have to pay upfront or if somebody claims to be a government or a business and they want you to go down to your local convenience store and buy Green Dot card or iTunes cards or any of those and then they require you to take a picture of them and send it to them, that's a scam," Molczyk said.

Other times, Molczyk said, scammers will fake online relationships and take advantage of people that way.

"If somebody is asking you for money, that you just met online and you don't know them personally for years, they're scamming you," Molczyk said.