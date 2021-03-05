Columbus police sees scam activity rise

Columbus Police Support Division Capt. Douglas Molczyk said the department has been seeing an uptick in common scam activity in the area.
Some of the scams deal with theft of money, others with identity theft.
"The common scams are the advanced fee scams," Molcyzk said. "Where you're notified by phone or email that you are the winner of this big lottery."
But, Molczyk said, you have to pay a fee to collect your winnings.
"In no way, shape or form would any legitimate lottery charge you to get your money," Molczyk said.
Molczyk said scams often involve asking for payment through gift or cash cards.
"If you have to pay upfront or if somebody claims to be a government or a business and they want you to go down to your local convenience store and buy Green Dot card or iTunes cards or any of those and then they require you to take a picture of them and send it to them, that's a scam," Molczyk said.
Other times, Molczyk said, scammers will fake online relationships and take advantage of people that way.
"If somebody is asking you for money, that you just met online and you don't know them personally for years, they're scamming you," Molczyk said.
Molczyk said the scams may start by asking for a few hundred dollars, but things can escalate seriously. He said he knows of situations where people have lost tens of thousands of dollars.
"They'll do elaborate schemes to try and keep that money rolling," Molczyk said.
Charity scams may use the names of local nonprofits or churches to take advantage of people.
Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff said he has seen those all same types of scams throughout the county.
"The threat is steady. It seems like we, on a regularly basis, are being asked about certain phone calls or emails that people are getting," Wemhoff said.
Those suspicious calls come from all kinds of places, from entities like the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to local parishes. Wemhoff said he even recently heard about someone who received a call that supposedly came from Medicare.
IRS and Social Security scams are similar types of identity theft scams.
"I've gotten those phone calls. 'We're with Social Security and your number has been used fraudulently.' Well, then send me a letter," Molczyk said.
The IRS and Social Security Administration do not contact people by phone, but by registered mail, Molczyk said.
Wemhoff advised people to hang up the phone if they suspect something strange.
"Don't provide any information and hang up," Wemhoff said.
Molczyk echoed that advice and added that if people are unsure if they have been involved in a scam, to call the police department.
Molczyk also advised that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
Usually, Wemhoff said, people can verify the contact by looking up a legitimate phone number and reaching out that way.
"Reach out to them to confirm any questions or concerns they have, and that entity will probably tell them if it was a real call or not," Wemhoff said.
Above all, Wemhoff and Molczyk said, avoid giving out your information to people you have not met in person or do not know personally.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.