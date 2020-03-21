Columbus Police target April relocation date

The Columbus Police Department will officially be open for business in its shiny new digs beginning April 6 after over a year of anticipation.
“We’re excited about the move,” Chief Charles Sherer told The Columbus Telegram, noting that all those within CPD will spend April 1-5 moving in.
It was originally projected that CPD would move into its new home late last year, but Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said a number of wiring, hardware and internet-related issues caused some hiccups and forced the delay. But now that an official opening date has been set, the mayor is feeling good.
“It’s really exciting to finally have it come together and be finished,” Bulkley said. “Many people were looking at it wondering, so it’s great we’re going to have it open.”
The pending relocation to the 26,321-square-foot police station at 2330 14th St. is a bit bittersweet. The City of Columbus and the CPD had hoped to host a community open house to give folks the chance to check out the facility before police were fully functioning in it. Unfortunately, that public gathering has been put on hold due to the concern over the growing spread of COVID-19 throughout Nebraska and the nation.
The new CPD, much like the current building, City Hall, the Columbus Fire Department and Columbus Area Transit, will be classified as a “controlled access facility” for the time being, according to the mayor. Each of these sites has a sign on the door that prompts visitors to call the number listed and be screened before entering to limit the number of people going in and out.
The police chief and mayor both acknowledged their disappointment in not being able to have the open house.
“It will maintain a closed-door policy simply because the coronavirus. We would love to show it off, but we can’t,” Bulkley said. “We will look at doing something in the future – we want to do something. I think the public is eager to see it.”
You have free articles remaining.
The original plan was for the public to be able to get a tour of the whole facility before police were fully operational in there. Areas like evidence and property storage will be off-limits when that open house is rescheduled because police will be using those spaces by then, the chief noted, but the community will be able to see everything else. Sherer said the entire department is excited about the move, though acknowledged that just like moving into a new home, it will take some time to get settled in.
In May 2018, Columbus voters approved a $16-million bond issue to build new, separate police and fire stations. Fire Chief Dan Miller said the new fire station, which is approximately 25,000-square-feet and sits on land just north of Howard Boulevard/U.S. Highway 81 between 46th and 47th avenues, is coming along nicely.
Construction is anticipated to be done during the first part of April, Miller said, though added that could change if COVID-19 shows up in Platte County. The chief said work is being finalized on the interior, with plans to switch to the exterior and landscaping in the coming weeks as the weather gets warmer.
Open houses for the police and fire stations will definitely happen, according to the mayor, it’s just a matter of when. Bulkley pondered the idea of open houses for both facilities potentially happening simultaneously depending on what happens in the coming weeks and months.
He’s happy he no longer has to field questions from people asking him when the police station will open.
“It’s a beautiful facility. It shows off the pride Columbus has in its protection, it’s men and women in blue and what they do for us,” Bulkley said of the new police station. “It’s a nice facility that gives them the room they need as we continue to grow as a community.”
The police chief said he’ll forever appreciate residents for their ongoing support of his department.
“We’re so thankful for our community and their support and the fact they made this a reality,” Sherer said, noting the move wouldn’t have been possible without residents’ support.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.