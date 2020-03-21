Columbus Police target April relocation date

The police chief and mayor both acknowledged their disappointment in not being able to have the open house.

“It will maintain a closed-door policy simply because the coronavirus. We would love to show it off, but we can’t,” Bulkley said. “We will look at doing something in the future – we want to do something. I think the public is eager to see it.”

The original plan was for the public to be able to get a tour of the whole facility before police were fully operational in there. Areas like evidence and property storage will be off-limits when that open house is rescheduled because police will be using those spaces by then, the chief noted, but the community will be able to see everything else. Sherer said the entire department is excited about the move, though acknowledged that just like moving into a new home, it will take some time to get settled in.

In May 2018, Columbus voters approved a $16-million bond issue to build new, separate police and fire stations. Fire Chief Dan Miller said the new fire station, which is approximately 25,000-square-feet and sits on land just north of Howard Boulevard/U.S. Highway 81 between 46th and 47th avenues, is coming along nicely.