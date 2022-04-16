Columbus Psychiatry Clinic acquires new therapist

Korie Whitmore, director of clinics at Columbus Community Hospital, said the hiring committee were immediately attracted to Megan Cada’s calm and comforting demeanor.

“I feel she just really connects naturally with her patients and I really feel that gives her the ability to build strong, trusting relationships,” Whitmore said.

Whitmore also praised Cada’s experience in many fields, particularly trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy.

“She’s a great asset and very passionate about what she does.”

The Columbus Telegram sat down for an interview with Cada, Columbus' newest licensed independent mental health practitioner to ask about her background, career and goals.

Question: What is your story?

Answer: I grew up on a farm just north of Howells, Nebraska, so not too far away. I graduated from Howells High School in 2011. From there, I went up to Wayne State and got my bachelor’s degree in human services counseling, and I graduated with that in 2016. In 2019 I graduated with my master’s degree, also from Wayne State, in clinical mental health counseling. While I was up there I was very involved in a bunch of clubs, I was a resident assistant up there and that’s what really got me into the counseling field was helping those in the residence halls during my time up there. I was also on the varsity track team while I was up there for four years, always just really involved and always around people. I always wanted to stay in rural neb with having grown up in rural Nebraska and having gone to Wayne State. I always knew I wanted to come back to this area. After my time up in Wayne, I started my therapy journey in Columbus which ultimately led me to applying for this position here at the hospital.

Q: What is the biggest area of impact you see this area needs help with?

A: I think just really working with the kids in this area. Rural Nebraska can tend to be a tough area. I feel the stigma with mental health can be a little higher in rural communities, so trying to continue to break through that barrier, still working with adults through that, but really working with the kids. I feel like some people, when they come to therapy, can sit there and think it’s scary so even showing kids we can have fun while we talk about things aren’t so good. Really trying to bridge that relationship and break some of that stigma when it comes to mental health.

Q: What do you hope to accomplish in this new role?

A: I’m really hoping to gain more education in relation to both the community of Columbus and my field as well. Things are constantly changing so I like to stay up to date as possible, becoming more educated to be able to provide more services to Columbus and the surrounding areas. I’m hoping to do more of the evaluations and things like that when it comes to autism, depression, anxiety, those sort of things, to become more trained in that area. That’s something that isn’t found really. I know we have Dr. (Tara) Sjuts who has been a wonderful addition to the Columbus area, so I would be working with her to bring as many of those services as we can.

Q: What do you love about what you do?

A: I love helping people. I feel like that’s maybe a normal answer when it comes to people in this field, but I do. I’ve always had a passion for helping people, so that’s what I love most; even just being that person. Some people just need someone to listen while they vent about things, even sometimes just being that person that’s there for them, that constant in their life even if it is for just a little bit of time for them to just work through things. It’s definitely helping people.

Q: What is the hardest part of this line of work?

A: Knowing that I can’t always help everyone. In the past I’ve worked with kiddos on probation and things like that. Those are a tougher population to work with because they don’t always see the need they might have for therapy services. The parents might see it or the teachers see it but the kids are just like “I’m perfectly fine.” Realizing that everyone’s on a different timeline and everyone’s on a different scale of processing through things, so realizing that some people take more time than others. As much as I want to help everybody sometimes I do also need to take a step back and say they’re just not ready right now, but they might be later.

Q: What do you think makes you uniquely qualified or the best fit for this job?

A: I’m very person-centered in my approach. What that means is I’m trained in a lot of different areas, but I really try my hardest to fit my training to the individual or family as best as I can. Like I say, everyone is different and different things work for different people. Even when it comes to coping skills, I try to have my toolbox full of different things. What works for me or someone else may not work with this kiddo or that person who’s walking through the door. Same with some of the parenting stuff I’ve done in the past; several different timeout strategies. I try to modify those things the best that I can for those I’m working with. I’m very person centered. They’re coming to see me so I want to give them the best tools that will help the best that I can.

