Columbus Public Library open to the public

In light of this inspiring quote, Columbus Public Library’s good news is that we are opening to the public on the 22 nd of June. We have been very busy with our curbside service, our online programming, and troubleshooting technology via phone calls, but we are so looking forward to seeing everyone in person again! During the first phase of our opening, our hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday. Similar to other City of Columbus facilities, each person entering the library must sign a liability waiver. It will only need to be signed once, not each time you come to the library. Minors will need their parent or guardian to sign for them. Public computers will be available for one hour, with every other computer station available. The copier and printers will be available to patrons. Everyone will be free to browse and choose books, DVDs, and magazines for check out. We will continue our curbside service for as long as possible. We have been very thankful for all the understanding from folks as we were closed to the public and as we cautiously open again. Here’s to moving forward with care and courage!

We continue to provide summer reading programming for all ages on Facebook and Beanstack. The teen and children’s summer reading programs will be completely on Beanstack this year. The adult summer reading program is also on Beanstack, but we do provide physical paper registrations like in years past. We have been handing out adult summer reading packets to the adults that order books through our curbside service. Now that we will be open to the public, those patrons that would rather not use the online method will now be able to sign up in person and put their registration ticket into the big jar for a chance at a $20 gift certificate to Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Don’t worry if you registered virtually on Beanstack. Your name will also go in the drawing. We are on week four of ten of our summer reading programming. Happily, three lucky winners have already been sent their $10 Columbus Bucks winnings. At the end of our ten weeks, we will have the drawing for the Freddy’s certificate and for an android tablet. Good Luck! There will also be prizes awarded to the Short Story Challenge entries. Our judges are really looking forward to reading the amazing stories and poems from our contestants. We have six categories: Mystery Story, Poetry, Scary Story, Summer Vacation Story, Super Hero Story, and Thriller Story. These must be sent in by July 15. You can mail a typed or written version in care of Kelli Keyes at Columbus Public Library, 2504 14 Street, Columbus, NE 68601 or email to kkeyes@columbusne.us. Your entry can also be faxed to 402-563-3378.