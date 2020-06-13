Columbus Public Library set to reopen this month

The Columbus Public Library will reopen to provide limited services on June 22.
The City of Columbus released a statement earlier this week announcing the Columbus Public Library will reopen later this month. Starting June 22, the facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“That depends a little bit on our guidance from East-Central (District Health Department), as far as if the plan that we have in place is good, and the arrival of some PPE — shields and sanitizer and stuff like that,” Library Director Karen Connell said.
As the situation with COVID-19 improves, the library will gradually resume traditional services, Connell said. But while local and state governments have begun to roll back closures due to COVID-19, life will not return to normal right away.
“If other places are able to transition and open up safely, then the library should be no different. … They really want to do it in a safe way for everyone, so it won’t just be back to normal but it will certainly be in phases," Robert Hausmann of the Columbus Library Board of Directors said.
Phase one of reopening focuses on what Connell called “autonomous use.”
“We can direct you to where an item might be or try to troubleshoot some computer help if you need it, but we’ll have to do it from behind those service desks,” Connell said.
Library visitors will be required to wear masks. The library is unable to provide masks, so visitors will need to bring their own. Connell said visitors will also need to sign a waiver to enter the building.
“The services that we have available, it’s going to be like grab and go. Come in, get your books, leave. Come in, use a computer, leave. There’s not going to be seating or anything for people to linger during this phase,” Connell said.
The library will be restricting computer access to ensure proper social distancing. Computers will be sanitized between uses and users will be spaced 6 feet apart. The library will also limit users to one computer session per day, rather than three daily sessions allowed under normal circumstances.
“If not a lot of people are coming in, maybe some of that could change. If a lot of people are coming in, we might have to institute one-hour limits for everyone because we can only have a certain number of people in the building at a time.”
Normally, Connell said, the library sees approximately 300 people in a day. In compliance with state Directed Health Measures, the library will only permit 25% of the building's occupancy limit in one time. Connell said that means the library will allow up to approximately 100 people inside at once, but she said she does not anticipate that will be an issue.
The library will continue to offer curbside service, with a limit of about 20 people per day.
“That’s our max of how many people we can get scheduled,” Connell said.
The library will also continue offering remote Wi-Fi services for people who do not want to come into the building. People can sit down at picnic tables outside to access the library's internet connection.
Hausmann said he is grateful for all the hard work the city, the library, and the East-Central District Health Department have done to reopen the library as safely as possible.
Connell said the library is still waiting to hear from East-Central about certain precautionary measures, and that the library will post more information on its Facebook page and website next week.
“It’s life, the way that it is right now. We’re working to continue to serve the community in the best way that we can in order to keep our staff and the community safe,” Connell said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
