Columbus Public Library set to reopen this month

“We can direct you to where an item might be or try to troubleshoot some computer help if you need it, but we’ll have to do it from behind those service desks,” Connell said.

Library visitors will be required to wear masks. The library is unable to provide masks, so visitors will need to bring their own. Connell said visitors will also need to sign a waiver to enter the building.

“The services that we have available, it’s going to be like grab and go. Come in, get your books, leave. Come in, use a computer, leave. There’s not going to be seating or anything for people to linger during this phase,” Connell said.

The library will be restricting computer access to ensure proper social distancing. Computers will be sanitized between uses and users will be spaced 6 feet apart. The library will also limit users to one computer session per day, rather than three daily sessions allowed under normal circumstances.