Columbus Public offering activity bags at Thursday showcase

Columbus Public Schools is offering 200 free activity bags to families with incoming kindergartners, first graders and second graders who visit the CPS STEM Showcase on Thursday.
The showcase is part of the CPS science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Summer Enrichment program currently taking place at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. Scheduled for Thursday between 4:30 and 6 p.m. at the middle school, the showcase will give STEM Summer Enrichment program participants a chance to show off what they learn this week.
"During the STEM Showcase, CCH (Columbus Community Hospital) will be there, CCC (Central Community College) will be there, Behlen's Dream It! Do it! will be there," CPS Marketing and Foundation Director Nicole Anderson said. "...They'll have some live activities that the kids and families can do. They're also going to have the STEM area at the middle school open so families of our younger students can see what they have going on at the middle school, what their kids in the future will have to look forward to."
Anderson said the STEM Summer Enrichment program was created by the CPS Foundation in partnership with the district. It's not the first year CPS has offered a summer STEM program, but this will be the first showcase.
The K-2 STEM Camp in a Bag program is also new this year.
"We're really excited to be able to extend this out from our normal third through ninth grade," Anderson said.
The bags were made possible thanks to a grant from Beyond School Bells -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding learning opportunities for Nebraska youth -- and a $2,200 donation from Next Generation Kiwanis, a Columbus service group.
Each bag will include five STEM activities to complete at home and three books, one of which -- "Ada Twist, Scientist" by Andrea Beaty -- was paid for by the donation from Next Generation Kiwanis. Some of the other books were donated by the CPS High Ability Learners program.
"The five take-home lessons or experiments have been developed by some of our high school and middle school students, and they picked the books out as well," Anderson said.
Anderson said the students have had the month of May and part of June to put it all together.
The bags are limited to CPS families and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis at the showcase. Additionally, each registered family/student address is only eligible for one bag.
Although the bags are restricted to CPS households, attendance at the showcase is not. Neither is participation in the STEM Summer Enrichment program.
"There are a variety (of kids from) in town, out of town, Columbus Public, Scotus, Immanuel, Lakeview," Anderson said.
Anderson said there are 41 children enrolled in the program taking place this week.
STEM Camp Coordinator Danita Wickens said there are five classes of kids, separated by age.
"In the morning we have third and fourth graders, so that's two classes," Wickens said. "Then we have fifth and sixth graders, so another two classes. And then grades seven through nine are all in one class."
Grades three through six are part of the Engineering Adventures program, while the oldest group makes up the Tinker Academy.
Wickens said the kids will spend Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday working on the projects that will be displayed at the showcase.
The projects focus on learning and applying STEM-related skills. For instance, the oldest group is working to draft, 3D print and wire a working lamp.
"Each grade is doing three units," Wickens said. "Each unit might have smaller projects, but they should end with a larger one."
The showcase will mark the end of the STEM Summer Enrichment program, but a Robotics Camp for students headed into grades five through nine is set to take place from July 6 to 8 at Columbus High School.
"We still have some room in those camps," Anderson said.
Registration is $25 per student, according to cpsanchor.com, where people can go for more information.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.