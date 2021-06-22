Columbus Public offering activity bags at Thursday showcase

The showcase is part of the CPS science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) Summer Enrichment program currently taking place at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St. Scheduled for Thursday between 4:30 and 6 p.m. at the middle school, the showcase will give STEM Summer Enrichment program participants a chance to show off what they learn this week.

"During the STEM Showcase, CCH (Columbus Community Hospital) will be there, CCC (Central Community College) will be there, Behlen's Dream It! Do it! will be there," CPS Marketing and Foundation Director Nicole Anderson said. "...They'll have some live activities that the kids and families can do. They're also going to have the STEM area at the middle school open so families of our younger students can see what they have going on at the middle school, what their kids in the future will have to look forward to."