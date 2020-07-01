Columbus Public School delays start of next school year

Loeffelholz said the district has focused on an approach that’s based on a COVID-19 threat risk dial with four settings – green, yellow, orange and red.

At green, life will have mostly returned to normal, although some universal precautions like hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing may be required.

At a yellow or orange risk level, Loeffelholz said education would take place in some kind of blended learning environment. If possible, it might mean having students attend school in person on alternating schedules, with half the students in the building at one time.

“It comes down to space. If I have to space students out 6 feet apart, I don’t have enough room in the classrooms for all 20 kids,” Loeffelholz said.

Depending on the risk dial, health checks may be required for students. In that case, Loeffelholz said ECDHD would be involved the same way they have been involved in conducting those tests at businesses in the area.

At a red risk level, schools would be shut down by the Nebraska Department of Education, governor or health department and remote learning would begin.

One of the reasons the district pushed back the start of school was to give teachers time to prepare for the possibility of remote learning.