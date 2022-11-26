Columbus Public Schools board briefs

Naxolone measures approved

During its regular meeting Nov. 21, the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education had a second and final reading of the district’s opioid overdose prevention and response policy and naxolone guidelines.

Naxolone, which is also known by the brand name Narcan, is a medication that rapidly reserves an opioid overdose. Opioids include prescription medications like morphine, hydrocodone and fentanyl and illicit drugs like heroin.

Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said at the meeting the middle school and high school, as well as alternative education, will have the nasal kits. Administration in those buildings will be responsible for establishing where the kits will be located and keeping an inventory of where they’re at.

Loeffelholz added that the board had discussed at its last meeting whether the kits should be locked away, but the writer of the policy recommended the kits stay unlocked so a kit can be used more quickly on someone who is potentially overdosing. Naxolone does not have any impact on someone who is not experiencing an opioid overdose, so school officials on Nov. 21 stated they felt comfortable leaving the kits unlocked.

Columbus High School Principal Dave Hiebner said they completed their training last week with East-Central District Health Department and fire department. Loeffelholz noted those doing the training were administration, counselors, school psychologists, nurses, etc.

“That was probably the biggest question -- where we're going to put it?” Hiebner said. “We have some ideas of what that looks like. I think every building will be a little bit different no matter where you're at.”

The policy states that in the case of a suspected opioid overdose, a school nurse or other trained staff should follow the protocols outlined in training: call 911, call a parent/guardian, administer rescue breathing, prepare and administer naloxone, alert the school emergency response team, continue rescue breathing, give another dose of naloxone if no or minimal response, comfort the individual and encourage survivors to seek treatment.

The follow up outlined in the policy includes ensuring the individual who overdosed was transported to the emergency room, notifying school administration and the superintendent, notifying the school resource officer, notifying appropriate student services staff and providing substance abuse prevention resources to the individual/their family as needed.

Public comment policy updated

The CPS board also approved the second and final reading of the board’s public comment guidelines.

Current policy had allowed residents of Columbus Public Schools District One to address the board with comments being limited to five minutes for each participant.

Loeffelholz said with the changes, people wanting to speak during public comments does not need to be a resident of the school district. The time limit remains at five minutes, he added, but the board president can reduce the number of minutes for comments based on the number of people taking part in public comments.