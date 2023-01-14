Columbus Public Schools encouraging attendance at upcoming meetings on future projects

In hopes of gaining more insight into projects the community would support, Columbus Public Schools will be holding additional community meetings in the coming weeks before pursuing a bond issue.

The school district has hit student enrollment projections -- the last of which were completed in 2013 -- five years earlier than anticipated, which is putting a strain on the elementary schools and their capacity.

According to data provided by CPS, in the last 10 years, the school district has grown by 8%. A recent enrollment study indicates the district will continue to grow at a minimum of 5% in 10 years.

Additionally, the special education and English learner programs have been expanding. Data shows that from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2022-2023 school year, there was an increase in the special education program of 5.57%, or 282 students. For the English learner program in that same period, there was an increase of 6.46%, or 285 students.

CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said the enrollment numbers at district’s five elementary schools is a main focus of the school board.

“We're continuing to grow so we have to alleviate some pressure somewhere,” Loeffelholz said.

The initial student enrollment study conducted in 2013, shortly before voters approved a bond to build the new high school, the school district didn’t have a clear picture of Columbus’ growth.

“For our last bond issue, they didn't have the housing permit numbers,” Loeffelholz said. “If you have no permits being issued, then you don't recognize the growth is fast. With over 800 permits since 2016, we're going to continue (to grow) and I foresee more of that happening in the future.”

When the population in Columbus increases, he added, so does CPS.

“We're a direct reflection of our community,” Loeffelholz said. “If our community grows 7% like it did, our student population is going to grow 7%.”

There are a variety of projects CPS could pursue, including construction of a new elementary school, additions to the middle school, classroom additions at the elementary schools, cafeteria additions at the elementary schools and an addition at the high school to increase space for programming. The end result could include more than one of those possibilities.

“Our goal is to listen and provide a solution that our community will look at in serving the needs of our district for the next 20 years,” Loeffelholz said.

“Our goal is for us and our board to listen and then seek permission to move forward. That's got to be the key to it. Because if we decide on something and the community doesn't like it, they're going to vote no.”

Theresa Seipel, a CPS board member, said she’s been in her position for 11 years. She joined the board right after a bond issue to build a new middle school had failed.

“We went to the public and asked them what we should do and how we should handle that. That's where we came up with the new high school and STEM and everything,” Seipel said. “We really thought that we were set for a while but we've gotten a huge influx of students.”

The school district held a couple of community meetings earlier this year to share information on its capacity struggles and receive feedback. A survey had been shared, and initial results show that – so far – 75% of respondents placed a new kindergarten through fourth grade elementary school in their top four choices. Seventy-one percent placed middle school additions in their top four, with 59% indicating elementary classroom additions and 53% placing elementary cafeteria additions in the top four.

“As soon as we find out what the scope of it is and what kind of scenarios we run with our community … then we need to find out ‘OK, would you support (this) at 3 cents on your tax levy?’” Loeffelholz said.

Initial survey results show that 80% of respondents would support a bond issue if the levy were to remain the same while 96% indicated they would support a penny or more increase – 30% said 2 cents, 30% said 3 cents and 26% said 5 cents.

CPS has bonds that are retiring, which will leave room in its tax levy to help fund new projects.

Seipel added she hasn’t seen as much participation at the community meetings so far as she would like.

“The ones that we did have, the people that were there and the surveys that we that we did do with community people and then staff members too showed enough that they wanted to get more information and that they would support at least some growth here for us,” Seipel said. “We kind of think we know which three or four projects the public would support, but we need a little more feedback on that.”

Community meetings are planned for Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Columbus High School Media Center; and Thursday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at the CHS Media Center. During parent/teacher conferences in February, CPS officials will be available the following dates and times to talk about future projects: Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. at Columbus Middle School; Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at CHS; and Tuesday, Feb. 14, at each elementary school, times to be determined.

“We do want to hear from the community and what they think to help us prioritize what we should do… This is really a good time because we have bonds that are expiring so we could do an awful lot without actually raising the levy,” Seipel said.

According to Loeffelholz, they are planning on having a community meeting about every two weeks with updated information and data.

CPS hired architecture firm Clark and Enersen before Christmas. The school board at its regular meeting on Monday will consider the recommendation of a construction management firm to bring on for the project.

“Our board is looking at determining by March 1 a timeline for a potential bond election,” Loeffelholz said. “They'll (board members) have to make a decision based on the information we collect from the community around March 1, whether they do a bond election in the spring or wait until fall.”

The school district previously heard from the community that they don’t want CPS to spend money on architect designs before a project is OK’d, so there won’t be any building designs until the community gives the school district permission to move forward, he added.

Until the bond issue passes, there is no cost from the architects and a minimal cost from the contractor, he said.

Loeffelholz said he thinks there is support for a bond issue but there are still people who are unsure because they don’t have all of the information yet.

He feels positive about the method they’re using to gain public input, he noted, and although it’s a lengthy process, it’s also something that shouldn’t be rushed. Once community members hear about the school district’s and Columbus’ projected growth, they seem to understand why CPS needs to undergo an expansion project, he added.

However, voter approval can be difficult to predict.

“I'm reserved about feeling good because I haven't heard from more people,” Loeffelholz said. “I need to hear from more people.”