The upcoming Kramer Child Development Center has received a boost with a sizeable grant from the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

The grant is a little over $447,000, said Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Foundation Executive Director Nicole Anderson.

“That's going to help us greatly with the playground, helping with kitchen equipment, some of those larger purchases that need to take place,” Anderson said.

Child Development Center Coordinator Jeni Snyder added the grant also allows them to help alleviate their future spending for supplies, which should last them for the first year the center is open.

The CPS Foundation is in a waiting game for the last steps needed before the child care center can finally open its doors.

“We're waiting for occupancy, which we're hoping to have here in the middle of July,” Anderson said. “From there, we can start putting classroom equipment in. Once that's all set, then we can proceed with the final pieces of the DHHS licensing.”

Additionally, they are accepting registrations for the enrollment waitlist and employment applications. Those can be found at cpsanchor.com/kramer-child-development-center.

Snyder added they are also working on putting together policies and job interviews will start next week.

An opening date can’t quite be determined yet as they can’t be sure of how long the final steps will take.

“It's been a long time coming and we're very excited about it,” Anderson said.

The community support seems to be there, she added, as child care is needed.

Anderson noted that some may think the preschool portion of the Kramer Education Center and the child development center are owned by the same entity, but the preschool is part of the CPS district while the child care center is owned by the CPS Foundation. A partnership, she added, allows the child care center to be located in the Kramer Education Center.

The child development center will also offer more than child care.

“Beginning next fall, we'll be doing some dual credit courses at the high school in early childhood,” Snyder said. “So we’re bringing that extra piece to it and then we're hoping to kind of make that a pipeline then for teachers in the community.”

Snyder mentioned T.E.A.C.H. scholarships as well, which are geared towards those who are interested in going into the early childhood education field and are working at a child care center. The state pays 80% of tuition and books, the center would pay 10% and the student would be responsible for 10%, she said.

Ideally, she added, someone working at the Kramer Child Development Center could start their early childhood education at Central Community College and then transfer to a four-year university if they are pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

“I know a lot of people have been asking a lot of questions, they're curious about it,” Snyder said of the center. “Especially now that we've opened up the enrollment and stuff there's been a lot of questions, people are interested in sending their kids.”