Columbus Public Schools presents project options at community meeting

Faced with rapidly increasing enrollment, Columbus Public Schools (CPS) is looking at potential expansion projects, the options of which were shared during a community meeting held earlier this week.

On Jan. 24, at Columbus High School, 3434 Discoverer Drive, community members heard data on the population growth in Columbus, enrollment data at CPS, projects the school district is considering to help meet a growing need, the possibilities for a bond issue and provided feedback.

There was an almost 9% growth in the City of Columbus’ population from 2010 to 2020, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz shared during the meeting, and about 300 more people are expected to be in Columbus by 2023.

“Our schools are a direct reflection of our community. So if our community is growing, our schools are going to grow,” Loeffelholz said.

The growth has resulted in increased enrollment at CPS. Since 2016, the school district’s enrollment has increased by 403 students. This in turn has led to a strain on CPS’ facilities.

By 2026, Loeffelholz said, all five of CPS’ elementary schools – Centennial, Emerson, Lost Creek, North Park and West Park – will be over capacity. Columbus Middle School was projected to see 1,156 students by 2026 but currently has 1,198 students. CHS, Loeffelholz added, is where it should be for capacity but more space is needed for programming.

Notably, there’s also been an increase in special education and English learners (EL), which requires additional space.

Data shows that from the 2017-2018 school year to the 2022-2023 school year, there was an increase in the special education program of 5.57%, or 282 students. For the English learner program in that same period, there was an increase of 6.46%, or 285 students.

There are multiple projects CPS could do to help meet this need. A list of options was presented during the Jan. 24 community meeting. CPS is taking the feedback from this meeting, and future ones, to decide what efforts the public would support before attempting a bond issue.

OPTION 1

The first option would include building a new K-4 elementary school on land CPS owns in northern Columbus. The property is about 79 acres and is located on Third Avenue, north of 30th Street.

Loeffelholz said if a new school is built, CPS would need to adjust its boundaries. This new facility would serve the northern part of town, he said, and would most likely impact North Park and Centennial.

This option would also include cafeteria/kitchen additions at the current elementary schools. Currently, some of those schools lack an eating area and the gyms double as a cafeteria.

At Centennial, the cafeteria addition could be built on the west side of the school while the current cafeteria could be converted into two classrooms.

At Emerson, a gym could be added onto where a concrete slab is now located.

“Part of this is, I really want to move that playground closer to the building,” Loeffelholz said. “I don't think it's appropriate for our kids to have the playground along 23rd Avenue.”

There would be no plans at Lost Creek for this first option.

“Lost Creek is probably the right size on the verge of too big. And they've got a couple of classrooms already available for those extra programs,” said Loeffelholz, adding an additional classroom will be freed up once the Kramer Education Center’s preschool opens later this year.

At North Park, a cafeteria could be constructed on the other side of the gym while at West Park, a gym addition would allow them to expand the kitchen.

Over at CMS, plans would include constructing a fifth-grade wing on the east end of the building and a larger cafeteria to meet demands from the increased number of students. Separating fifth graders from older students has been something people have communicated to CPS, Loeffelholz said, and freeing up the original fifth-grade classrooms will allow the expansion of the special education and EL programs.

At CHS, there would be room for two or three potential additions.

OPTION 2

In the second option, fifth graders would be moved to elementary schools. There would still be a new elementary school constructed, but more work would be needed at the current elementary facilities.

“If we do that, then I’ve got to add classrooms onto each one of our elementary schools because I’m going to push 250 students back to the elementary,” Loeffelholz said.

The cafeteria/kitchen additions at the elementary schools as previously presented would still be planned.

CMS would remain as is with no renovations done to it. For CHS, the work would remain the same as in the first option.

OPTION 3

There would not be a new elementary school built in the third option, but more classrooms and the cafeteria/kitchen add-ons would still be needed.

If the public decides a new elementary facility is not needed, Loeffelholz said, CPS could either keep the land or sell it.

At CMS, there would be the fifth-grade wing addition and the expanded cafeteria. The high school renovations list would remain the same.

Additionally, there is option 3a that lists the same renovations but there would not be any work done at CMS.

OTHER WORK

If funding would be available, the current district offices could eventually be utilized as an alternative education building.

“In this process, it is our hope that there's funding available to finish down to old middle school area, where the STEM area was, that we will move our district offices down there,” Loeffelholz said. “Our board has been very, very clear that the number one priority is to open up the preschool number, the number two priority is the day care. The third priority if there's funding available to move the district offices.”

Other possible work could include updating the lighting and sound system in the Nantkes Performing Arts Center at the middle school, as well as stadium lighting and concessions area at CHS.

FINANCING

CPS is retiring bonds in 2022 and 2024, which gives it room to fund some projects without raising the tax levy.

The Columbus Public Schools Board of Education, Loeffelholz said, has refinanced bonds in the past several years which saved about $12 million in interest.

“By 2024 the only bond indebtedness we're going to have is (the high school); everything else is paid,” Loeffelholz said.

The last bond issue was 10 years ago, he added. Voters had approved a $49.9 million bond to construct the high school.

According to survey data CPS collected in December, 80% of respondents said they would support a bond issue if the levy remained the same while 96% said they would support a penny or more increase (30% said 2 cents, 30% said 3 cents and 26% said 5 cents).

Loeffelholz said cost estimates on the projects would be available at a later community meeting, when the focus is narrowed to two options.

Loeffelholz previously told the Telegram that the board, using information collected from the public, will be considering around the first of March whether to do a bond election in the spring or wait until the fall.

“We want the public to be as informed as possible to help us make decisions,” CPS Board President Doug Willboughby told the Telegram. “It's really the public's decision whether we go ahead with these projects or not.”

Getting community members’ feedback and ideas is an important step in the process, he added.

“(Their input) are really the ones that we have to follow and the ones that we have to use,” Willboughby said.

Willboughby noted he had been hoping for more attendance at the Jan. 24 meeting, but those who did come had asked good questions.

More community meetings will be held in the coming weeks, with the next scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at CHS.

CPS officials will also be available to talk about the subject during parent-teacher conferences being held Feb. 13-15; 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 at CMS, Feb. 14 at each of the middle schools (times to be determined); and Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at CHS. Other planned dates are Feb. 28 and March 9.