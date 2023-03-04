Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has received high honors from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its summer meal program. This is the first year that CPS has been recognized with a "Turnip the Beet" award and is one of two summer meal sponsors in Nebraska to be recognized with the highest Gold Level honor.

Only 98 districts were recognized with Turnip the Beet awards nationwide. This award was created to showcase sponsors who are going above and beyond to ensure that children in their care are receiving high-quality meals that are both nutritious and appetizing.

Columbus Public Schools serve lunch only during its summer meal program, which is free for children ages 1-18. In the summer of 2022, team members served more than 250 lunches per day between all in-person serving locations, including the high school, middle school and one elementary.

According to the USDA’s awards announcement, winners showcased their excellence by serving a variety of vegetables and fruits throughout the week; serving whole grains and dairy products; and serving culturally-appropriate meals.

Summer meals are critical in the lives of millions of our nation’s youth, whose risk for food insecurity increases during the summer months when they no longer have access to the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program. Summer meal programs, including the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) within the NSLP, present the opportunity to help alleviate summertime food insecurity and positively impact children’s growth and development by offering nutritious meals and encouraging children to develop healthy habits at a young age. High quality summer meals provide daily energy, and help make sure children are healthy and ready to learn when they return to school in the fall.

Lunchtime Solutions has managed the district’s food service program for the past seven years. These two organizations share a passion for fueling the minds of our young community members.