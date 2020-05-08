Columbus racing season on life support

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though the Columbus horse racing season set to begin at the end of the month is not yet officially cancelled, it would take a miracle to revive it at this point, local officials said Friday.

Columbus was set to being racing for a season between May 29 and June 21 following the short season at Horseman's Park in Omaha. But Horseman's has since cancelled its meet due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln racing season will also not be held.

For all intents and purposes, racing in Columbus is 99% cancelled awaiting approval of a waiver by the state racing commission. Once that waiver is given, it will become official.

Omaha and Lincoln have received such a waiver from the state racing commission. It would seem it's only a matter of time before Columbus does as well.

With coronavirus cases on the rise in Platte County and the surrounding area, foregoing the season was an obvious, though difficult, decision.

"We just can't make it happen in the month of June. The hospital can't become overridden and we can't bring in people from other areas into the community that are as hot as us," Columbus Exposition and Racing member Tom Jackson said. "We tried to piece everything together, but it just makes no sense to put the community at risk."