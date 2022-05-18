Columbus Ramada receives award

The Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center by Wyndham, Columbus, Nebraska recently received the Award for being a ‘Best of Ramada’ Hotel. This prestigious honor recognizes Excellence within the Ramada by Wyndham Brand.

“This is an incredible award for our team, and a direct result of our guest service commitment and ‘can do’ culture,” said Scott Mueller, owner of the Ramada. “I am equally proud we welcome our guests to a fabulous full-service hotel with an extraordinary service attitude, gorgeous accommodations and delicious food. The Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center by Wyndham, Columbus, Nebraska provides the amenities expected with a full-service Wyndham hotel at a value-minded price.”

The hotel has become a favorite of Wyndham Rewards members that includes 140 guestrooms and suites. The hotel features a full hot and cold expansive breakfast every morning. In addition, guests have the opportunity for a full workout in the 24/7 fitness center. Groups and families enjoy the one of a kind in the Columbus, Nebraska region, Discovery Island Pool.

Two incredible dining options are available to guests; The Bistro on the Loup Restaurant features a more formal setting and Whiskey Sands offers a casual and fun setting where guests can relax and enjoy conversation while satiating their informal appetites.

The Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center by Wyndham, Columbus, Nebraska has 20,000-square feet of function space with the flexibility to accommodate 10 to 1,000 people comfortably: ideal for corporate travelers, groups, weddings and associations conferences and gatherings.

In addition, on the lawn at the back of the Event Center is a gorgeous view of the Loup River. The lawn area right behind the hotel has a beautiful walking area and play area for groups and families. This lawn area also has canoe and kayak access, and other types of recreation activities. If not a special occasion, it’s a perfect place to enjoy a ‘staycation.’

The lobby, all public space, all meeting space, and 140 guestrooms and suites are energized to welcome guests. The Rivers Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center by Wyndham in Columbus is ideally located, steps away from Pawnee Park, a beautiful walking and biking trail, and Pawnee Plunge Water Park. The hotel is near Wilderness Park and the field house that is currently under construction.

