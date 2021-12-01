Columbus receives new recycling option

Columbus residents now have another option to recycle household items with the arrival of a new curbside recycling program.

Starting this week, Ace Sanitation Service Inc. out of Columbus is starting delivery of recycling carts to its customers in preparation for its first recycling pickup day on Dec. 16. Ace is partnering with Firstar Fiber, a recycling center in Omaha, for the program.

For a fee of $16 per month, Ace is providing a 96-gallon bin in which people can place their loose, recyclable material.

“Every other Thursday our truck will go around – and it's the same truck that we use picking up garbage – but it's just going to pick up the recyclables, and it's going to take them to Omaha,” Ace Sanitation Service Owner Mitchell Peterson said.

Currently those wanting to recycle can take advantage of recycling trailers available in Columbus through Keep Columbus Beautiful (KCB) or enroll in Waste Connections of Nebraska’s curbside program.

KCB Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera noted that education is important in any recycling program.

“It's just knowing what you can recycle what you shouldn't recycle, and how it should be recycled; clean, dry, which is very important,” Oceguera said, noting milk jugs as an example of an item that needs to be rinsed out before being placed in the recycling pile.

The following items will be accepted in Ace’s program: cardboard, paper and paperboard (such as newspaper, magazines, junk mail, cereal and pizza boxes), plastic bottles and packaging (No. 1-7), cartons (milk and juice cartons and soup boxes) and aluminum and steel cans.

Plastic bags/wrap will not be accepted. Glass items will also not be accepted as glass can break during collection, contaminating other recyclables.

People should not bag their recyclables; the recyclable items should be placed loosely in the cart.

Oceguera said people should also crush plastic bottles to allow for more room inside the carts.

“We're having that problem with the recycling trailers right now. We see tons of plastic water bottles, and … they're not squashed down,” she said. “It makes it look like they’re full but it’s just full of air.”

Peterson said that several people have already signed up for their program, which he estimates to be those who already recycle. But, he added, it’s easy to see how many common household items can be recycled once someone starts actually recycling.

“You start realizing how much stuff can actually get repurposed,” Peterson said. “It's just it's almost too easy not to do. But it's the convenience thing that is going to probably catch on the best.”

Peterson said about 75 current Ace customers signed up for the program during the first week Ace announced it. To start, the recycling program will be available for those living inside Columbus city limits and those in the Lakeview area, he added.

“The idea is if we can get enough customers, we'd be able to do a route every week. So we could split the town into two – do half the town one week, half town the other week,” Peterson said. “If we can do that, then we'd have more time to like get a little further outside the city limits.”

More information on Ace’s new program can be found at ace-sanitation.com.

Peterson added that Ace also has a service in which customers can receive a text message reminding them of trash and recycling pick up day.

According to Oceguera, the new recycling option has the potential to alleviate overflow issues at KCB’s recycling trailers. The trailers are emptied every other day but there is a high volume of material that gets dropped off in them.

“As long as they (recyclers) learn what to do and how to recycle correctly, I think it's going to go over tremendously considering the fact that we only have those two trailers available for residents to use,” Oceguera said.

“There's always a high need for recycling, I think this will just add the convenience to it. More people will be will opt to, to get the service at their home rather than coming to use our recycling trailers.”

