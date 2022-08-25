Columbus Recharge Project nearing completion

A project aiming to replenish groundwater in a southeast portion of Columbus is already producing results.

The Lower Loup Natural Resources District held an open house on Aug. 24 at Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), to educate the public on the Columbus Recharge Project.

The purpose, said Lower Loup NRD General Manager Russell Callan, is to restore hydraulic functions of the Lost Creek Channel below Columbus.

“The old flood bypass channel that goes on the north side of town diverted main flows of the creek to the canal for flood purposes, or flood control purposes, which was a great project and did a lot for Columbus. But what it did is it changed the hydrology of the creek below town and the development down here (at ADM) – we've got industrial, commercial, municipal development in the area – and we've seen a groundwater decline in the area,” Callan said.

The project constructed two pipelines that pump water from the Loup Power Tailrace Canal into two recharge locations. One pipeline is located along East Eighth Street from the canal to the Lost Creek Channel and the second one goes from a well adjacent to the Lost Creek Channel to Christopher’s Cove, a former sandpit-turned lake.

The project will operate while groundwater decline exists and as dry weather conditions allow; it will not operate when groundwater elevations approach target levels or when weather conditions prohibit operations (such as during a storm or flood).

It is operated and maintained by Lower Loup NRD and City of Columbus Public Works Department.

The funding for the project – roughly $2.7 million – was secured by the Columbus Recharge Project Coalition Advisory Committee, which consists of Lower Loup NRD, City of Columbus, Platte County, Christopher’s Cove Homeowners Association and ADM.

The project’s design was completed in February 2021. The anticipated completed construction date is Sept. 15, though the project is already in operation.

“We have a few items that we're still working with the contractor on to as far as some electronics but other than that it's functioning today,” Callan said.

Things seem to be going well so far, and there’s now water in the channel, he added.

“We have monitoring wells along the channel that measure the groundwater elevation, and we're starting to see a rise in the groundwater elevation,” Callan said. “Those wells do two things: They show us what's happening with the ground (and) they also tell us when to shut things off.”

Callan noted the response to the project has been positive so far, and groundwater is a benefit to the public overall.

“Everybody and anybody who's who has a well down in this area will benefit from having a stable groundwater source,” Callan said, noting that it’s constantly monitored. “We have online monitoring that makes sure we don't have any adverse impacts to anybody.”

Brian Kolar, projects technician at Lower Loup NRD, has been in the field making sure the construction is going as designed and working with HydroVu, a water management software. HydroVu monitors the five groundwater wells and the surface water at Christopher’s Cove.

“We can monitor the levels in real time whether we got high levels or low levels, make sure that we're actually running real time, remote so we don't have to actually be on site every day,” Kolar said.

He added the technology works by pressure level transducers that are located at the wells and the cove.

“We may upgrade equipment at some point in time, but yes, they will maintain for the life of the project,” he said.

There were some delays with the project during COVID-19, Kolar said.

“We had a few setbacks during COVID with constraints on products being delivered and stuff, but other than that it's gone very smoothly and appears to be operating how it was designed,” he said.