Columbus Rescue Mission needing volunteers

Now that businesses and organizations are starting to open post-COVID-19, the Columbus Rescue Mission needs volunteers.

“Since COVID started, we’ve had to shut down receiving donations,” said Nathan Joslin, executive director at Columbus Rescue Mission.

Not all volunteers are ready to come back, Joslin said, and with them starting to accept donations again, the organization needs assistance with sorting incoming donations.

Donations that the Rescue Mission typically receives are clothes and regular household items. Additionally, help is sought to distribute these items to those in need.

“We need more volunteers to do that,” Joslin noted.

Along with clothing and household item donations, the Rescue Mission has 25 beds for men, women and families lacking a safe place to sleep at night. They can also provide three meals a day.

Another way those interested can help is by assisting in providing meals for the Rescue Mission. Joslin said that churches, individuals and families can sign up to provide lunches and/or suppers.