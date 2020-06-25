Columbus Rescue Mission needing volunteers

Now that businesses and organizations are starting to open post-COVID-19, the Columbus Rescue Mission needs volunteers.
“Since COVID started, we’ve had to shut down receiving donations,” said Nathan Joslin, executive director at Columbus Rescue Mission.
Not all volunteers are ready to come back, Joslin said, and with them starting to accept donations again, the organization needs assistance with sorting incoming donations.
Donations that the Rescue Mission typically receives are clothes and regular household items. Additionally, help is sought to distribute these items to those in need.
“We need more volunteers to do that,” Joslin noted.
Along with clothing and household item donations, the Rescue Mission has 25 beds for men, women and families lacking a safe place to sleep at night. They can also provide three meals a day.
Another way those interested can help is by assisting in providing meals for the Rescue Mission. Joslin said that churches, individuals and families can sign up to provide lunches and/or suppers.
Sometimes those seeking aid from the Rescue Mission also may need a ride to an appointment, such as the dentist or Social Security office. Even someone offering their contact information in case an individual would need a ride would be beneficial, Joslin said.
“It’s a great blessing as well,” he said.
Those wanting to volunteer can call the Columbus Rescue Mission at 402-563-1096. It’s at 1471 25th Ave. There is also a forum that can be completed at the Rescue Mission’s website, columbusrescuemission.org.
The process to sign-up is an easy one, Joslin said, which includes completing paperwork and meeting with Rescue Mission leaders.
Every night, a chapel service is held and those attending have the opportunity to take a box filled with food.
The Columbus Rescue Mission offers a 9- to 12-month long disciple program for men who are struggling with a difficult journey, such as drug addiction. In this program, individuals attend classes held by local pastors.
“We have several pastors that come and teach books of the Bible,” Joslin said.
The Columbus Rescue Mission is also a part of the Living Water Rescue Mission in York. The York mission has a similar disciple program but for women.
Dave Porter serves as the evening chaplain five days a week at the Mission.
Porter said that the Mission’s philosophy involves the love that God gives to everyone and thus the love that everyone can then give back to God.
“We’re a small mission and people-friendly,” he noted.
Despite COVID-19, Porter is trying to keep a positive outlook on things at the Mission.
“We try not to be fear motivated; we try to be love motivated,” Porter said.
With all the services that Columbus Rescue Mission provides, the organization can feel like home to those without.
“It’s like an extra-large household,” he said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
