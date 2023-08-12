What began as mild interest in a former retirement home on 15th Street in 2019 has manifested into a wider platform for the Columbus Rescue Mission to help more people. Executive Director Nathan Joslin says it was an act of God.

"The way the whole thing came about, it's almost like God scooped it up and dropped it in our lap," Joslin said. "The way we've looked at it is that God in his providence is giving us what we need to reach the growing needs of the community as it continues to grow and change."

When the mission initially started looking at the space years ago, Joslin said, the cost was too much for them, but the space they were in was getting cramped and, after waiting a little longer, things fell into place where they could make an offer.

"We had moved on from thinking about this because it was so much money but we had a board member who was off the board at the time called and said we really needed to think about this building."

They put an offer in on the building, which had suffered from some damage due to a lack of winterization, but after several months, their offer went through and they were able to get to work. Plumbing was a big feature, Joslin said, as they added seven showers, as well as roof repairs and a completely new set of kitchen appliances.

Nebraska Presbyterian Foundation donated $25,000 to the mission to get new freezers and ovens. Another donor came along later that saved them quite a bit of trouble and money as well. Community support, Joslin said, has been very good.

"I was looking at an auction and was getting ready to bid on cafeteria tables and I got a call from a lady who said I have these cafeteria tables and some table from an old Runza, would you be interested? I was like, I'm literally looking at (buying some) right now and there's been so many things like that have taken place as we've gone through this process.

The renovation, Joslin said, was largely possible due to a fellow named Jim Hackney, who had experience with all the electrical, drafting and plumbing aspects needed to bring the building to where they needed it to be. Hackney said his involvement was divinely inspired.

"I did the floorplan, we had to remove all the existing fire sprinkler system, added walls, took walls out, took doors out," Hackney said. "God called me. All the old jobs I had in the past led me to do this, That's the best way I can say it, everything was leading to this."

The biggest issue they had to work with, Hackney said, was definitely the sprinkler system. The sprinkler system had burst due to a lack of winterization, causing the basement to flood and at one point, Hackney said, water to flow out of one of the doors. Thankfully, they were able to repair these issues.

On Aug. 11, the mission held an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to show off the new space and by 11:45, there was a line down the block of cars, and supplies for the free burgers and hot dogs they provided were dwindling. Community support, Joslin said, has been incredible.

"I can't tell you the number of people I've talked to who, when they heard we were buying this, said 'I've been praying for you to get that place, that would be perfect for you,'" Joslin said. "With the amount of people who've been here today, I'm floored.

The biggest additions are the chapel area, computer labs where occupants can take classes or apply for jobs, multiple added restrooms and a higher occupancy rate.

The facility will accommodate up to 75 people when all is said and done, as opposed to the former 20-25. The new facility can accommodate families and women as well once that wing is complete. There will also be a garage full of clothes and household items for those in need once everything is fully settled.

Chaplain Dave Porter said the community response is encouraging, as there is a sort of fear of the unknown associated with homelessness. When people think of homeless populations, he said, they tend to think of places like skid row in Los Angeles, where the homeless population is as big as the entire population of Grand Island.

"They see all those scenarios, big cities, we're not like that. Being a smaller community like Columbus, we can really give some help because people need a life-changing encounter with the true and living God and if the heart doesn't change, nothing changes," Porter said.