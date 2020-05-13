Columbus Rocks spreads kindness

"Friends tell them to post it on Columbus Rocks Facebook page and spreading it that way, word of mouth," Johnson said. "The kids have a lot of fun with it and are pretty active with it. I think they’ll be a little more active when it warms up and there’s not as much rain."

One person who joined the group after finding a rock was Beth Hoeft. She said she discovered one of the stones on a walk with her husband.

"My husband noticed a rock on the ground," Hoeft said. "It was a purple and green painted rock. My husband showed it to me and it was cute. You could tell somebody made it. It said Columbus Rocks on the bottom of it.

"I took a picture of it and when we got back home I posted it on Facebook saying, ‘This brightened our day.’ I looked at it like a random act of kindness."

Someone tagged a friend in her post and she was connected to the Facebook group.

Hoeft decided to get involved and try to share the same joy she received when she discovered the painted rock.