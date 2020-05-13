Columbus Rocks spreads kindness

After moving to Columbus in August, Scarlett Johnson was looking for a way to improve morale during these tough times.
One idea that came up was something that Johnson did her hometown in Texas.
That's when Johnson formed a group called Columbus Rocks, which paints rocks and hides them around the city for people to discover. The group started in late March.
"It’s something we just started doing when the whole corona thing came up," Johnson said. "Nobody could really do any socializing. It was a good activity for kids to do with painting the rocks. We would go and hide them and spread kindness throughout out Columbus. Columbus Rocks, kindness rocks it was just a fun pun to get people exercising and having some fun with the kids as well."
The movement has since taken off and has a Facebook following of more than 100 people.
With children all across the community painting, hiding and finding rocks, Columbus Rocks has been a much-needed distraction during the current times.
The group has an active social media presence in which people join the group 'Columbus ROCKS!!!' and post pictures of the rocks they've hidden and found.
Johnson said she has had people reach out to her about people finding these rocks and brightening their day.
"Friends tell them to post it on Columbus Rocks Facebook page and spreading it that way, word of mouth," Johnson said. "The kids have a lot of fun with it and are pretty active with it. I think they’ll be a little more active when it warms up and there’s not as much rain."
One person who joined the group after finding a rock was Beth Hoeft. She said she discovered one of the stones on a walk with her husband.
"My husband noticed a rock on the ground," Hoeft said. "It was a purple and green painted rock. My husband showed it to me and it was cute. You could tell somebody made it. It said Columbus Rocks on the bottom of it.
"I took a picture of it and when we got back home I posted it on Facebook saying, ‘This brightened our day.’ I looked at it like a random act of kindness."
Someone tagged a friend in her post and she was connected to the Facebook group.
Hoeft decided to get involved and try to share the same joy she received when she discovered the painted rock.
"I thought it was a cool idea," she said. "I thought if it brightened my day, maybe someone else will think it’s cool. I’ve been painting some, too, and putting them around the park and different places. I put messages on them like hope and angel. I think it’s just kind of a random act of kindness. You never know who’s going to see it and who needs to see something like that to brighten their day."
Columbus Rocks has also sparked some creativity. Many of the artists have used to project to show a humorous side.
"There are a few things," Johnson said about what she enjoys. "Just with seeing the kids in our neighborhood out on their front porch, excited about it, painting the rocks and the excitement of showing each other. Someone had done one with toilet paper on it because of the whole toilet paper thing.
"We’ve delivered some to where we kid some and stood and watched people read them and kind of chuckle and keep going. Some people picked them up. It’s just been fun in general. People have got really crafty with it. There are ladybugs and bugs out there, but there are face masks for nurses and things like that. It’s a heartwarming way to spread some joy."
Many of the kids active in the group fall in the age range of 6-10, but Johnson said both her 3-year-old and 13-year-old both enjoying painting the rocks as well.
Johnson has even seen some adults that are interested in art join in on the project.
When the restrictions on business start to be lifted, Johnson said she hopes that Columbus Rocks will continue.
"I want us to continue doing it," she said. "I want it to be a Columbus thing. It’s a Columbus group, Columbus Rocks. We’re spreading kindness constantly. I don’t think it ever needs to stop."
For more information, visit the Facebook group 'Columbus ROCKS!!!'
Peter Huguenin is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at peter.huguenin@lee.net
