Columbus Rod Run returning next weekend

Columbus man Doug Adamy has been attending the Midwest Street Rod Association - East Central Chapter’s yearly rod run all his life.

His parents were involved in the car show since before he was born – Adamy’s mother, while pregnant with him, would go to the event.

Back then the show was a three-day affair, he added. The inaugural show was held in about 1974, which Adamy’s father was most likely a part of, he said.

“(We would) get out of school on that Friday and then we were in the parking lot at the Friday night party, jumping in the swimming pool,” Adamy said.

These days, Adamy is president of the local chapter and the 48th Annual Columbus Rod Run will be back in action next weekend at Pawnee Park in Columbus.

“Last year was great – good turnout, great show, great weather. Couldn't ask for anything better for an outdoor car show,” Adamy said, noting there had been roughly 170 cars displayed in 2021.

The goal is to see at least 150 cars this year, he noted.

“We're hoping for 150-plus cars. If we get that 170 again, that'd be great. But then if we get some bad weather, we'll be lucky to get close to 100, if that,” Adamy said.

The show brings in a variety of hot rods, street roads and muscle cars from different eras, including the ‘20s and ‘30s, as well as newer models.

The two-day event kicks off on Friday, May 27, at the River’s Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. Registration will be held from 6-9 p.m. with a "get acquainted party" starting at 6:30 p.m. for those registered for the show. People registered for the event will also get a free barbecue meal.

The Friday night get-to-together is what sets the rod run apart from other car shows, Adamy noted, because people involved in the show can get a meal, listen to live music and just hang out and get to know one another.

On Saturday, May 28, the Columbus Rod Run will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Pawnee Park. People will also be able to register from 9 a.m. to noon that day. Judy’s Concessions will be serving food throughout the car show. Live music will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

Similar to years past, Adamy said, trophies will be given out.

“The top 10 contestants vote. We take the top 10 of their votes and then as a club we pick 10 trophies and then we also have best of paint, best of show, best interior, best engine,” Adamy said.

There will also be a lady's pick, young guns award, Goodguys pick and National Street Rod Association picks.

Registration costs $20. With the Midwest Street Rod Association being a nonprofit organization, the group accepts donations and money goes back to Columbus.

“Annually we donate to local charities … last year I think we donated over $3,000 back to the community,” Adamy added.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil noted her excitement in having the event return to the area. It’s a fun activity for people of all ages, she added.

“As a supporter of the Rod Run Car show and one of the longest running, if not the longest continuous car show, we are thrilled to have it back in town this year!” McNeil said. “The car show is a recipient of the CVB Promotion Funding Grants which helps to pay for marketing the event and bringing more visitors to Columbus and Platte County.

“I think it attracts a niche group of visitors to our communities who bring their families to enjoy our many amenities.”

Adamy said he has a 1940 Ford Sedan that he’ll be bringing to next week’s show, and his wife is bringing her ’72 Camero.

He added he encourages people to “bring their cars out and kick off the summer outdoor car shows.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

